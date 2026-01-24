Man shot during Minneapolis immigration crackdown has died, hospital record shows

Federal agents stand near the site of a shooting Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Jack Brook, The Associated Press

Posted January 24, 2026 11:24 am.

Last Updated January 24, 2026 12:26 pm.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 51-year-old man who was shot Saturday by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis has died, a hospital record obtained by The Associated Press shows.

The person was shot amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said. The details surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately clear.

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told the AP in a text messages that the person had a firearm with two magazines and that the situation was “evolving.”

The shooting happened amid widespread daily protests in the Twin Cities since the Jan. 7 shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good, who was killed when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fired into her vehicle. Saturday’s shooting unfolded just over a mile away from where Good was shot.

Walz, a Democrat, said in a social media post that he had been in contact with the White House after the shooting. He urged President Donald Trump to end what the Department of Homeland Security has called its largest-ever immigration enforcement operation.

“Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now,” Walz said in a post on X.

DHS distributed a photo of a handgun they said was on the person who was shot.

After the shooting, an angry crowd gathered and screamed profanities at federal officers, calling them “cowards” and telling them to go home. One officer responded mockingly as he walked away, telling them: “Boo hoo.” Agents elsewhere shoved a yelling protester into a car.

The intersection where the shooting has been blocked off, and Border Patrol agents are on the scene wielding batons.

The shooting happened a day after thousands of demonstrators protesting the crackdown on immigrants crowded the city’s streets in frigid weather, calling for federal law enforcement to leave.

___

Associated Press writer Jim Mustian contributed from New York.

Jack Brook, The Associated Press





Top Stories

Trump threatens 'Governor Carney' with 100 per cent tariffs over China deal

U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Canada if it goes through with a trade deal with China. Referring to Prime Minister Mark Carney as “governor,” his old...

39m ago

Winter storm warning as Toronto braces for up to 30 cm of snow Sunday

A yellow winter storm warning is in effect for Toronto and all of southern Ontario ahead of the next blast of winter weather on Sunday. Environment Canada says snowfall amounts of between 15 and 30...

12m ago

Police investigate after man shows up with gunshot wound at North York hospital

Toronto police are investigating the circumstances of an overnight shooting in North York. Investigators say a man in his 20s walked into North York General Hospital in the Leslie Street and Highway...

2h ago

Suspect sought after $15K worth of equipment taken from condo storage locker

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after items were taken from a storage locker at a downtown condominium, including two bikes worth more than $15,000. Investigators say around 8 p.m. on January...

1h ago

