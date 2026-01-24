Parti Québécois rallies around independence at Quebec convention

The leader of the Parti Québécois, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, speaks at the party convention in Saint-Hyacinthe on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Christinne Muschi

By Patrice Bergeron, The Canadian Press

Posted January 24, 2026 10:28 am.

Last Updated January 24, 2026 8:57 pm.

SAINT-HYACINTHE — Hundreds of delegates are gathering at a key convention for the Parti Québécois this weekend, where sovereignty will be high on the agenda.

The party is holding its annual congress this weekend in St-Hyacinthe, a about 60 kilometres east of Montreal, where they are reviewing a draft platform and hearing leaders discuss sovereignty ahead of the provincial election this fall.

“Someone told me this is the last PQ congress before independence — is that true?” said Bloc Québécois MP Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay Friday night, drawing applause from the crowd and reflecting the heightened expectations among party activists.

The PQ is polling near the top in voter intentions, though support for independence lags behind the party’s overall popularity.

On Friday, PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon urged delegates to stay disciplined and cautious. “Do not give in to the temptation to get carried away, nor to the fear of the moment,” he said, emphasizing measured action ahead of the vote.

Some young party members called for ambitious reforms. Carolanne Boileau, president of the PQ’s National Youth Council, told members they were gathered to “adopt the platform of the next Quebec government,” signalling the party’s high ambitions.

The draft platform contains more than 300 proposals covering health care, labour, education, immigration, climate and public administration. Activists suggested revising physician compensation models and limiting the incorporation of doctors, a practice that reduces taxes for medical professionals. In 2022, incorporation-related tax losses were estimated at $252.5 million for federal and provincial governments, according to the Institute for Research and Socioeconomic Information.

Labour policies also feature prominently. The PQ plans to assert a pro-worker stance and make unionization easier across all sectors. These proposals come amid union criticism of the governing Coalition Avenir Québec, which recently introduced legislation making part of union dues optional.

Other proposals include 10 paid days off for victims of sexual and domestic violence, creating a national education commission, and ending what the party calls a “three-speed school system.” Under the plan, publicly funded schools would be barred from selecting students. It could also require subsidized private schools to admit a certain proportion of students facing difficulties while gradually reducing their subsidies, though they would be offered the option to become fully state-subsidized schools. All primary schoolchildren would be guaranteed school meals.

Environmental measures include an annual carbon budget to track greenhouse gas emissions, originally promoted by former PQ legislator Sylvain Gaudreault, and applying environmental criteria to public contracts.

Measures include ending Quebec participation in the federal temporary foreign worker program, halving temporary non-permanent residents from 600,000 in mid-2024 to 250,000–300,000, limiting temporary foreign workers to 40,000, and capping international students at 50,000.

The congress also highlighted renewed ties with the Bloc Québécois. Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet addressed the crowd Saturday: “I am a Parti Québécois activist. Your commitment is my commitment. Your fight is my fight. And as a PQ activist, your leader is my leader.”

Blanchet also called on Prime Minister Mark Carney to apologize for comments he made Thursday in Quebec City about the Plains of Abraham, which Blanchet said overlooked Quebec’s history and its significance to the province’s French-speaking population. Carney described the site as a place of historic Canadian choices, emphasizing adaptation and collaboration from a Canadian historical perspective.

The two sovereigntist parties have had tensions in the past, including disputes over recruiting candidates and campaign coordination. Blanchet told reporters Saturday that the Bloc intends to collaborate with the PQ toward a potential majority government and a referendum campaign on independence.

Delegates will vote on the platform proposals over the weekend. If approved, they could form the basis of the PQ’s electoral platform for the October provincial election, with independence and social policies at the forefront of the party’s agenda.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 24, 2026.

Patrice Bergeron, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter storm warning as Toronto braces for up to 40 cm of snow Sunday

An orange winter storm warning is in effect for Toronto and all of southern Ontario ahead of the next blast of winter weather on Sunday. Environment Canada says snowfall amounts of between 20 and 40...

updated

2h ago

Peel Region, Pearson Airport preparing for major snow event expected Sunday

Peel Region and Pearson Airport officials say they are preparing for significant snow expected tomorrow. Environment Canada has issued orange weather warnings across many parts of the GTA and Toronto....

4h ago

Trump's latest tariff threats will hurt U.S. just as much as Canada, experts say

HALIFAX — International trade experts say U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest threat to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Canada will hurt his own economy just as much, if not more, than Canada’s. They...

2h ago

Man wanted in violent assault near St. Clair West Station

Police are searching for a man in connection with a violent assault on a female victim near St. Clair West Station. Investigators say a female victim was assaulted on a sidewalk by the man around 1:20...

3h ago

Top Stories

Winter storm warning as Toronto braces for up to 40 cm of snow Sunday

An orange winter storm warning is in effect for Toronto and all of southern Ontario ahead of the next blast of winter weather on Sunday. Environment Canada says snowfall amounts of between 20 and 40...

updated

2h ago

Peel Region, Pearson Airport preparing for major snow event expected Sunday

Peel Region and Pearson Airport officials say they are preparing for significant snow expected tomorrow. Environment Canada has issued orange weather warnings across many parts of the GTA and Toronto....

4h ago

Trump's latest tariff threats will hurt U.S. just as much as Canada, experts say

HALIFAX — International trade experts say U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest threat to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Canada will hurt his own economy just as much, if not more, than Canada’s. They...

2h ago

Man wanted in violent assault near St. Clair West Station

Police are searching for a man in connection with a violent assault on a female victim near St. Clair West Station. Investigators say a female victim was assaulted on a sidewalk by the man around 1:20...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Heavy snow and cold temperatures on the way

After bitterly cold weather on Saturday, Toronto is bracing for 20 to 40 cm of snow expected on Sunday.

2h ago

2:00
Trump threatens 100 per cent tariffs on Canada over China deal

Referring to Prime Minister Mark Carney as “governor,” Trump's social media post Saturday morning says Canada cannot become a “Drop Off Port” for China to send products into the U.S.

6h ago

2:52
Extreme cold ahead of Sunday snowstorm in Toronto

Bitterly cold temperatures will continue throughout the day on Saturday, ahead of a winter storm set to arrive in Toronto on Sunday with snowfall amounts of between 15 and 30 cm possible in some areas.

11h ago

2:34
Community rallies behind long-time shoe repairman

Toronto shoe repairman who’s been faced with a hefty challenge after a 60 year old machine broke down. As Melissa Nakhavoly reports, thanks to one devoted customer and the generosity of people around the world, his shop is getting a second chance.

22h ago

2:32
Former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding arrested in Mexico

Alleged drug kingpin, Ryan Wedding, has been arrested in Mexico City, according to the FBI. Michelle Mackey reports on what we know so far.

22h ago

More Videos