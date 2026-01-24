Police investigate after man shows up with gunshot wound at North York hospital
Posted January 24, 2026 9:01 am.
Toronto police are investigating the circumstances of an overnight shooting in North York.
Investigators say a man walked into North York General Hospital in the Leslie Street and Highway 401 area just before 6 a.m. Saturday, suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries were deemed to be non-life threatening.
Police say they are attempting to determine where the shooting actually took place.
There is currently no suspect description.