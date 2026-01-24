Police investigate after man shows up with gunshot wound at North York hospital

Exterior view of North York General Hospital is shown in this undated photo. NORTH YORK GENERAL HO

By John Marchesan

Posted January 24, 2026 9:01 am.

Toronto police are investigating the circumstances of an overnight shooting in North York.

Investigators say a man walked into North York General Hospital in the Leslie Street and Highway 401 area just before 6 a.m. Saturday, suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries were deemed to be non-life threatening.

Police say they are attempting to determine where the shooting actually took place.

There is currently no suspect description.

