Service on section of Line 6 Finch West LRT resumes after being shut down
Posted January 24, 2026 3:20 pm.
Last Updated January 24, 2026 3:48 pm.
The TTC says service on a section of the Line 6 Finch West LRT has resumed after it was shut down due to a mechanical problem.
In a social media post on Saturday afternoon, the TTC said there was no service between Albion and Mount Olive stations because of a mechanical problem.
“Shuttle buses are on the way,” the TTC wrote.
This comes just after travel was disrupted for commuters on Tuesday. Transit riders using the Line 6 Finch West saw to several issues along the line.
No further details were immediately provided.