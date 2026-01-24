Service on section of Line 6 Finch West LRT resumes after being shut down

The TTC says service on a section of the Line 6 Finch West LRT has resumed after it was shut down due to a mechanical problem.

In a social media post on Saturday afternoon, the TTC said there was no service between Albion and Mount Olive stations because of a mechanical problem.

“Shuttle buses are on the way,” the TTC wrote.

This comes just after travel was disrupted for commuters on Tuesday. Transit riders using the Line 6 Finch West saw to several issues along the line.

No further details were immediately provided.