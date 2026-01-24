Suspect sought after $15K worth of equipment taken from condo storage locker

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after items were taken from a storage locker at a downtown condominium, including two bikes worth more than $15,000.

Investigators say around 8 p.m. on January 19, a man gained entry to a condo in the Queen Street and Logan Avenue area and made his way into a storage locker via the parking garage.

Police say the suspect made off with a number of items, including an orange Scott mountain bike, valued at $13,000, and a gray Marin mountain bike, valued at $2,500. DJ equipment, a power drill, and a snowboard were also taken.

The suspect is described as between 40 to 50 years of age with a medium build and black facial hair. He was last seen wearing a beige jacket, beige pants, black shoes, a gray toque and a beige scarf.