6 charged after police recover $800K worth of stolen luxury vehicles headed for Ghana

A Peel Regional Police officer is shown in this image. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 23, 2026 2:29 pm.

An investigation into violent, armed carjackings across Peel Region and the Greater Toronto Area dubbed Project Stratis has resulted in six arrests and the seizure of approximately $800,000 in stolen luxury vehicles, Peel Regional Police said in a release on Monday.

Investigators said they received reports about numerous armed carjackings between January 18 and February 1, with the suspects targeting high-end vehicles, particularly various Mercedes-Benz models.

The release states that “officers determined the accused were not only carrying out the robberies but also arranging for the stolen vehicles to be re-vinned and resold or shipped overseas to Ghana.”

With help from Toronto Police, OPP, and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), officers executed several search warrants that led to eight vehicles, and two replica firearms, being seized.

Police say the stolen vehicles were found in storage lockers, an auto body shop and shipping containers.

Two of the suspects were arrested at Toronto Pearson International Airport while attempting to fly to Ghana, police add.

Six people were ultimately arrested (pictured below) as part of the project. They face a total of 30 charges.

Suspects charged in Project Stratis. Peel Regional Police.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Stop, stop, stop': Truck told to halt by air traffic control moments before Air Canada crash, audio reveals

There were 72 passengers and four crew members aboard the plane, a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada, according to a statement.

19m ago

Demands on air traffic controllers in the spotlight after fatal Air Canada crash

A fatal collision between an Air Canada jet and a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport late Sunday is drawing attention to the strict protocols that pilots, groundcrew and air traffic controllers follow to...

35m ago

Photos show scene of deadly Air Canada jet collision in New York

An Air Canada regional jet travelling from Montreal struck a fire truck on a runway while landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport late Sunday, officials said. The pilot and copilot were killed in the...

9m ago

Threats at 11 Toronto high schools deemed unfounded after major police response Monday

Toronto police say threats made toward 11 Toronto District School Board (TDSB) high schools on Monday have been investigated and deemed unfounded, following a morning that saw Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute...

updated

1h ago

Top Stories

'Stop, stop, stop': Truck told to halt by air traffic control moments before Air Canada crash, audio reveals

There were 72 passengers and four crew members aboard the plane, a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada, according to a statement.

19m ago

Demands on air traffic controllers in the spotlight after fatal Air Canada crash

A fatal collision between an Air Canada jet and a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport late Sunday is drawing attention to the strict protocols that pilots, groundcrew and air traffic controllers follow to...

35m ago

Photos show scene of deadly Air Canada jet collision in New York

An Air Canada regional jet travelling from Montreal struck a fire truck on a runway while landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport late Sunday, officials said. The pilot and copilot were killed in the...

9m ago

Threats at 11 Toronto high schools deemed unfounded after major police response Monday

Toronto police say threats made toward 11 Toronto District School Board (TDSB) high schools on Monday have been investigated and deemed unfounded, following a morning that saw Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute...

updated

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:22
ICE agents deployed to understaffed U.S. airports

Amid the partial U.S. government shutdown, ICE agents have been deployed to understaffed U.S. airports.

3h ago

0:39
More Canadians streaming with ads as subscription costs rise: report

A new report found that more Canadians are choosing to stream with ads as subscription costs continue to rise.

3h ago

3:53
Air Canada jet crash: Aviation expert says fire truck's whereabouts will be key piece in investigation

American aviation consultant John Goglia says the fire truck's whereabouts will be a key piece into the investigation of what caused the fatal Air Canada crash.

5h ago

6:41
Paikin on Politics: Federal MPs return to the House of Commons today

The House of Commons resumes on Monday for federal MPs, plus other political news with Steve Paikin and Caryn Ceolin.

5h ago

2:46
Pilot, co-pilot dead in Air Canada jet crash at LaGuardia Airport

An Air Canada jet with 72 passengers and four crew on board struck a fire truck on a runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, killing its two pilots and injuring dozens others.

2h ago

More Videos