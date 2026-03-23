6 charged after police recover $800K worth of stolen luxury vehicles headed for Ghana

An investigation into violent, armed carjackings across Peel Region and the Greater Toronto Area dubbed Project Stratis has resulted in six arrests and the seizure of approximately $800,000 in stolen luxury vehicles, Peel Regional Police said in a release on Monday.

Investigators said they received reports about numerous armed carjackings between January 18 and February 1, with the suspects targeting high-end vehicles, particularly various Mercedes-Benz models.

The release states that “officers determined the accused were not only carrying out the robberies but also arranging for the stolen vehicles to be re-vinned and resold or shipped overseas to Ghana.”

With help from Toronto Police, OPP, and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), officers executed several search warrants that led to eight vehicles, and two replica firearms, being seized.

Police say the stolen vehicles were found in storage lockers, an auto body shop and shipping containers.

Two of the suspects were arrested at Toronto Pearson International Airport while attempting to fly to Ghana, police add.

Six people were ultimately arrested (pictured below) as part of the project. They face a total of 30 charges.