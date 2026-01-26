2 men arrested in death of 79-year-old Toronto woman

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspicious death near St. Clair Avenue West and Rushton Avenue on Dec. 9, 2025. (Arthur Pressick/CityNews)

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 26, 2026 9:28 pm.

Two men have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 79-year-old Toronto woman.

Investigators say emergency responders were called to an apartment building on St. Clair Avenue West near Rushton Road, west of Bathurst Street, on Dec. 9 for a medical complaint.

When police and paramedics arrived at the residence, they located an elderly woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified as Jolan Kun, 79, of Toronto. No further information on how she died has been released.

On Jan 24, two search warrant were executed and two men have been arrested in connection with her death.

Ashton Drysdale, 38, and Kaream Hines, 38, both of Toronto, have been charged with first-degree murder.

Drysdale is also facing several other charges including multiple firearm offences, possession of proceeds of crime under $5000 and ten counts of possess a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both were scheduled to appear in court this weekend.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening Feb 8, TTC reportedly tells Premier Doug Ford

Construction on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, which will operate as Line 5 Eglinton, began in 2011. It was supposed to be done in 2020.

1h ago

Yellow warning issued for 'bitterly cold' conditions overnight in Toronto

As Toronto continues to dig out of a once-in-a-generation storm, bitterly cold conditions expected overnight have prompted Environment Canada to issue a yellow cold warning. Wind chill values are expected...

1h ago

Carney skips question period on Parliament's first day back, meets with Premier Ford

OTTAWA — After a globe-hopping mission to secure new trade deals and foreign investment, Prime Minister Mark Carney was back in Ottawa Monday as Parliament resumed — but not for very long. Carney...

4h ago

Bloor Street shut down near Bathurst after snow plow strikes gas meter

Bloor Street has been shut down near Bathurst Street after a sidewalk snow plow struck a gas meter in the area. Toronto police say it occured around 8: 30 p.m. No injuries were reported. Bloor...

18m ago

Top Stories

Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening Feb 8, TTC reportedly tells Premier Doug Ford

Construction on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, which will operate as Line 5 Eglinton, began in 2011. It was supposed to be done in 2020.

1h ago

Yellow warning issued for 'bitterly cold' conditions overnight in Toronto

As Toronto continues to dig out of a once-in-a-generation storm, bitterly cold conditions expected overnight have prompted Environment Canada to issue a yellow cold warning. Wind chill values are expected...

1h ago

Carney skips question period on Parliament's first day back, meets with Premier Ford

OTTAWA — After a globe-hopping mission to secure new trade deals and foreign investment, Prime Minister Mark Carney was back in Ottawa Monday as Parliament resumed — but not for very long. Carney...

4h ago

Bloor Street shut down near Bathurst after snow plow strikes gas meter

Bloor Street has been shut down near Bathurst Street after a sidewalk snow plow struck a gas meter in the area. Toronto police say it occured around 8: 30 p.m. No injuries were reported. Bloor...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

3:54
Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay attempts to explain why the Finch West LRT is down so often

680NewsRadio's Richard Southern sits down with Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay and asks the big question on everyone's mind - "what's wrong with the Finch West LRT?"

8h ago

1:23
Torontonians share snow storm videos from across the city

Torontonians from across the city shared their videos from the snowstorm on Sunday.

7h ago

1:08
Snowplow accidently buries dogs walking on sidewalk

Footage taken during a major snow event in Toronto captured the moment two dogs attempted to go on a stroll when a snowplow accidently buried them while clearing the roads. The animals continued on their walk unharmed after.

9h ago

1:54
Driver dead after losing control of wheel, launching over Hwy. 7 ramp: OPP

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the OPP, said a driver was on the ramp, when they lost control of their vehicle, launching over a concrete barrier and onto the highway below.

6h ago

1:09
TTC subway lines shut down, commuters wait in cold for shuttle buses

Major shutdowns on Line 1, 2 and 6 left commuters stranded in the cold, waiting for shuttle buses as Toronto continues to dig itself out of the winter storm.

11h ago

More Videos