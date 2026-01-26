2 men arrested in death of 79-year-old Toronto woman

Two men have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 79-year-old Toronto woman.

Investigators say emergency responders were called to an apartment building on St. Clair Avenue West near Rushton Road, west of Bathurst Street, on Dec. 9 for a medical complaint.

When police and paramedics arrived at the residence, they located an elderly woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified as Jolan Kun, 79, of Toronto. No further information on how she died has been released.

On Jan 24, two search warrant were executed and two men have been arrested in connection with her death.

Ashton Drysdale, 38, and Kaream Hines, 38, both of Toronto, have been charged with first-degree murder.

Drysdale is also facing several other charges including multiple firearm offences, possession of proceeds of crime under $5000 and ten counts of possess a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both were scheduled to appear in court this weekend.