Canada sending naval patrol vessel to Greenland for opening of new consulate: Anand

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted January 26, 2026 3:33 pm.

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says a Royal Canadian Navy patrol vessel will be on the scene when the federal government opens a new consulate in Greenland next week.

Anand spoke with The Canadian Press today in advance of her trip to Greenland’s capital Nuuk, where she will officially open the new consulate.

She said she will be joined there by an Arctic patrol vessel as a symbol of Canada’s growing collaboration with other Arctic countries.

Anand said Canadians and their allies are coming to understand how critical the Arctic is to protecting North America and Europe, a lesson she said she learned during her time as defence minister.

She said the visit is an example of the “principled pragmatism” guiding Canada’s foreign policy.

The Greenland visit comes after U.S. President Donald Trump recently de-escalated his demands for the U.S. to acquire the Danish territory, which saw him threaten to impose tariffs on European nations opposing the idea and hint at the possible use of military force.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press


