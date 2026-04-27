OPP officer killed in Cobourg motorcycle crash

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 27, 2026 8:55 pm.

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer has died after a motorcycle crashed on Highway 401 in Cobourg Monday evening.

Provincial police say they called to the highway near Burnham Street North to a single vehicle crash around 5:30 p.m.

The OPP officer was pronounced dead at the scene. OPP say the officer was on duty when they died.

The identity of the officer is being withheld while their next of kin is notified. The circumstances around the crash are still under investigation.

Hwy. 401 is closed in both directions from Burnham to Highway 28 in the area as police investigate.

“The OPP is assisting the member’s family as they deal with this tragedy,” read an OPP statement. “We acknowledge the significant impact of this tragic loss and extend our thoughts to everyone affected by this devastating incident.”

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