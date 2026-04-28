Toronto firefighters knocked down a two‑alarm blaze early Tuesday after flames broke out along the exterior of Rebel nightclub at Polson Pier.

The fire was reported just after 5 a.m., and Toronto Fire Services confirmed that flames were confined to the exterior of the building and did not extend into the club’s interior.

When crews arrived, no one was found inside or around the structure, and there were no reports of injuries.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames and prevented the blaze from spreading into the nightclub.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, and officials say it is too early to confirm whether it was arson. Fire investigators are expected to examine the scene once it is safe to do so.

Rebel, one of Toronto’s largest nightlife and event venues, sits along the city’s eastern waterfront and is surrounded by industrial and entertainment properties.