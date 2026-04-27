3rd suspect arrested in connection to fatal 2025 King West shooting, 1 still at large

Toronto police have arrested an additional suspect allegedly connected to the 2025 shooting death of 18-year-old Dylan Adams in the city’s Entertainment District.

Wissem Mohamed Rehayem, 30, of Montreal, was arrested on April 27, 2026 and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and accessory after the fact to the indictable offence of discharge firearm endangering life.

Rehayem is the third suspect charged in the fatal incident, with one suspect still outstanding.

The investigation dates back to the early morning hours of November 25, 2025, when detectives say a man from Montreal, 27-year-old Frandy Noel, was approached by a group of males who began shooting at him in the King Street West and Spadina Avenue area at around 4:45 a.m.

Noel was struck by a bullet, but police allege he returned fire with his own gun striking and killing Adams (pictured below).

Photo of Dylan Adams. TPS/HO

Noel was arrested the next day and charged with second-degree murder.

Zavion Boswell, 22, of Toronto, was arrested earlier this month and charged with five offences in connection with the shooting, including manslaughter, robbery with a firearm and three counts of possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm.

The lone outstanding suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Steven Brice Pierre, of Montreal.

“He is believed to have ties to both Toronto and Montreal,” a police release states. “He should be considered armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach, and call 9-1-1 immediately.”