Carney links Trump’s latest tariff threat to negotiations on CUSMA trade pact

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted January 26, 2026 10:13 am.

Last Updated January 26, 2026 10:45 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says it’s no coincidence U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs threat against Canada comes just ahead of negotiations on renewing North America’s main free-trade pact.

In a weekend social media post in which he referred to Carney as “governor,” Trump threatened to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods if Ottawa reaches a trade deal with China.

In Ottawa today, Carney was asked what he makes of Trump’s recent threat and his decision to withdraw an invitation for the prime minister to join his new “Board of Peace.”

Carney said Trump is a “strong negotiator” and that “some” of the president’s comments and positioning should be “viewed in the broader context of that.”

Carney also said he won’t respond to every social media post or comment made by the president.

The prime minister has maintained his new agreement with Beijing to sort out long-standing trade tensions over electric vehicles and agricultural products is consistent with Canada’s trade agreement with the United States and Mexico.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2026.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto shatters record for biggest single-day snowfall, snowiest month since 1937

Toronto awoke Monday to the aftermath of a once‑in‑a‑generation winter storm, a system that delivered record‑breaking snowfall, paralyzed transportation across the region, and forced widespread...

updated

37m ago

OPP warns of treacherous roads after 200 crashes, fatal ramp incident in GTHA

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are urging drivers to stay off the roads on Monday after a chaotic 24 hours on highways across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), where officers responded to...

updated

1h ago

'We've got to be better': Metrolinx CEO attempts to explain why Finch West LRT is down so often

The Finch West LRT has been plagued with issues since it began running in early December, repeatedly going out of service, particularly during snowfalls. In a one-on-one interview with 680 NewsRadio,...

6m ago

Stretches of TTC subway shut down following massive winter storm

TTC riders are facing several service disruptions on Monday following a winter storm that dropped as much as 60 centimetres in Toronto. The following stretches of the subway are closed: Line 1:...

6m ago

