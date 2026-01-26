Hundreds line up in Calgary to sign petition to urge vote on Alberta quitting Canada

By Dayne Patterson, The Canadian Press

Posted January 26, 2026 4:21 pm.

Last Updated January 26, 2026 4:40 pm.

CALGARY — Hundreds of people lined up today at Calgary’s Stampede grounds to sign their names to call for a vote on quitting Canada.

The city is the most recent stop for a group called Stay Free Alberta that has been given the OK by Elections Alberta to gather names.

They need almost 178,000 signatures by May, and similar long lines have been seen in recent weeks in other locations.

The move comes amid ongoing suggestions from the U.S. government that perhaps Alberta would like to join its neighbour to the south.

Some of those in the lineup said they want to join the U.S., while others said no.

Some say separation might be the only way to fix what they call a toxic relationship with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2026.

Dayne Patterson, The Canadian Press

