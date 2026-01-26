Interpol arrests more than 3,700 suspects in global trafficking crackdown

In this photo released by INTERPOL, victims of human trafficking are detained at an office in Dakar, Senegal, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (INTERPOL/via AP)

By Ope Adetay0, The Associated Press

Posted January 26, 2026 8:21 am.

Last Updated January 26, 2026 8:45 am.

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A global crackdown on human traffickers and migrant smugglers coordinated by Interpol led to the arrest of more than 3,700 suspects and aided over 4,400 potential trafficking victims around the world, the law enforcement organization said Monday.

Interpol said 14,000 officers carried out Operation Liberterra III between Nov. 10 and Nov. 21. The operation across 119 countries resulted in 3,744 arrests, the protection of 4,414 potential victims and the detection of 12,992 people caught in illegal migration schemes.

Authorities opened at least 720 new investigations, according to the agency headquartered in France that helps police in 196 member countries collaborate to fight international crime.

“Criminal networks are evolving, exploiting new routes, digital platforms and vulnerable populations,” Interpol Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza said in a statement. “Identifying these patterns allows law enforcement to anticipate threats, disrupt networks earlier and better protect victims.

Interpol highlighted cases involving South Americans and Asians in Africa, saying there appeared to be an emerging change in human trafficking that contrasts with past patterns of African victims being trafficked abroad.

Trafficking scams remained a serious concern, with migrants intercepted from dangerous routes along the coasts of Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Morocco and Algeria and land networks in Peru, Brazil and other countries, Interpol said.

Authorities in the West and Central African countries of Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Senegal and Sierra Leone reported law enforcement action that rescued more than 200 victims and disrupted “multiple recruitment and exploitation hubs.”

Victims in Africa often are recruited through the pretext of foreign employment. Traffickers charge high fees and force victims to recruit friends and family in exchange for improved conditions, furthering a pyramid scheme model, Interpol said.

A 2025 cybercrime crackdown in Africa led to the arrest of 1,209 suspects who targeted 88,000 people. In Asia, authorities discovered 450 workers in a single raid on a compound in Myanmar, Interpol said.

Ope Adetay0, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto shatters record for biggest single-day snowfall, snowiest month since 1937

Toronto awoke Monday to the aftermath of a once‑in‑a‑generation winter storm, a system that delivered record‑breaking snowfall, paralyzed transportation across the region, and forced widespread...

updated

37m ago

OPP warns of treacherous roads after 200 crashes, fatal ramp incident in GTHA

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are urging drivers to stay off the roads on Monday after a chaotic 24 hours on highways across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), where officers responded to...

updated

1h ago

'We've got to be better': Metrolinx CEO attempts to explain why Finch West LRT is down so often

The Finch West LRT has been plagued with issues since it began running in early December, repeatedly going out of service, particularly during snowfalls. In a one-on-one interview with 680 NewsRadio,...

6m ago

Stretches of TTC subway shut down following massive winter storm

TTC riders are facing several service disruptions on Monday following a winter storm that dropped as much as 60 centimetres in Toronto. The following stretches of the subway are closed: Line 1:...

6m ago

Top Stories

Toronto shatters record for biggest single-day snowfall, snowiest month since 1937

Toronto awoke Monday to the aftermath of a once‑in‑a‑generation winter storm, a system that delivered record‑breaking snowfall, paralyzed transportation across the region, and forced widespread...

updated

37m ago

OPP warns of treacherous roads after 200 crashes, fatal ramp incident in GTHA

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are urging drivers to stay off the roads on Monday after a chaotic 24 hours on highways across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), where officers responded to...

updated

1h ago

'We've got to be better': Metrolinx CEO attempts to explain why Finch West LRT is down so often

The Finch West LRT has been plagued with issues since it began running in early December, repeatedly going out of service, particularly during snowfalls. In a one-on-one interview with 680 NewsRadio,...

6m ago

Stretches of TTC subway shut down following massive winter storm

TTC riders are facing several service disruptions on Monday following a winter storm that dropped as much as 60 centimetres in Toronto. The following stretches of the subway are closed: Line 1:...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Winter storm brings hazardous conditions to GTHA

Rhianne Campbell reports, Toronto Police are asking drivers to stay home, meanwhile some residents are enjoying the snow day.

11h ago

1:54
Up to 60 cm of snowfall expected to hammer Toronto

A major winter storm is expected to hammer 60 cm of snow across Toronto and the GTA. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the details.

14h ago

4:37
Winter storm causing delays and cancellations at Pearson

Pearson International Airport spokesperson Sean Davidson provides an update on the winter conditions that are affecting flights at the airport on Sunday.

20h ago

3:42
Winter storm brings hazardous conditions to Toronto and GTHA

The much-anticipated winter storm is bringing plenty of snow and wind gusts into Toronto and the GTHA, creating hazardous driving conditions.

20h ago

2:19
Toronto braces for up to 40 cm of snow Sunday

A major winter storm is set to hit Toronto and the GTHA on Sunday, creating some pretty serious travel issues. An orange winter storm warning is calling for snowfall amounts of between 20 and 40 cm.

January 25, 2026 9:38 am EST EST

More Videos