‘Take pride in what we’ve built’: Producer says ‘Frankenstein’ Oscar noms spotlight Canadian talent

One of the producers behind Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” says the Oscar-nominated film is an example of Canadian talent at the highest calibre.

The movie earned a spot in the best picture race last week, as well as nominations for behind-the-scenes craftspeople — many of whom are Canadian, Toronto-born producer J. Miles Dale said.

“This is a significantly Canadian production with the exception of one genius Mexican and a crusty Dane and one Kiwi … and a French composer,” he said Friday, referring to the film’s writer/director, cinematographer and costume designer.

“The rest of us…the other hundreds or, really, thousands of people are all Canadian. We take pride in what we’ve built here.”

It comes as Canada is focused on differentiating itself from its larger and louder neighbours, added Dale, who’d be among “Frankenstein”‘s creative team to nab a trophy if it wins best picture.

“Especially in this time when we’re talking about what’s going on out there and how we’ve got our own thing to do and our own national pride, I think it’s especially relevant this year and this week, frankly, that we can celebrate that.”

Canadians getting Oscar love for “Frankenstein” include the makeup and hairstyling team of Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey, who are both based out of Toronto.

The Netflix adaptation of Mary Shelley’s gothic novel is opulent and lush, cast in tones of amber and blue. The film stars Oscar Isaac as tormented scientist Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as the monster he creates, and features sprawling, custom-built sets shot largely on Toronto soundstages.

Tamara Deverell, now based on Cape Breton, N.S., and Shane Vieau, originally from Dartmouth, N.S., are in the running for best production design, work that included meticulously crafting Dr. Frankenstein’s lab.

Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern are in the running for best sound for creating the film’s sonic landscape.

The Danish cinematographer, French composer and New Zealand costume designer also received nods, as did Aussie actor Jacob Elordi for his portrayal of the Creature.

Del Toro, who is from Guadalajara, Mexico, is up for best adapted screenplay.

Del Toro has long worked out of Canada and enlisted local talent for his ambitious tales, Dale noted. The Canadian artisans behind his monster romance “The Shape of Water” were nominated for several Oscars in 2018, with the production designers winning. And in 2022, his period drama “Nightmare Alley” earned several more craft nods, though it didn’t take any statuettes home.

“I feel like we’ve built a very special thing here for Canadians and Torontonians,” Dale said of the work he and del Toro have done in Toronto. Dale was a producer on both other films.

“We feel like some of our artisans are now just amongst the best in the world …. Oftentimes Canadians will be a little more shy about that and less throaty about it. And we’re here to say: ‘Hey, look at our people, look at these great artists and what they’ve done.'”

In the best picture race, “Frankenstein” is up against films including “One Battle After Another,” “Sinners” and “Hamnet.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2026.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press