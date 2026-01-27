4 charged after hazardous chemicals found near Western University: London police

LONDON — Four people have been charged after hazardous chemicals capable of being used to make explosives were found in a home near Western University.

London police say they were called to the university early Saturday to help campus police with a trespasser in custody.

Police say a loaded handgun was found at the scene of the arrest.

They say officers determined a second man had been involved in the trespassing incident and further investigation led to a nearby home where the chemicals were discovered.

A 25-year-old and 21-year-old have been charged with unlawful possession of explosives.

A 27-year-old man from Ottawa faces several weapons charges while he and a 26-year-old from London each face one count of break and enter with intent and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

The Canadian Press