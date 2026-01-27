Hamilton police have arrested two teenagers after a violent attack on the East Mountain that left a 15‑year‑old boy hospitalized and a resident threatened at knifepoint while his family stood nearby.

Officers were called to East 14th Street around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 21 for reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found a teenage boy suffering the effects of bear spray and an adult man who had been confronted with a knife.

Investigators say the 15‑year‑old victim had taken a rideshare to the neighbourhood to meet a friend. As soon as he stepped out of the vehicle, he was surrounded by a group of male youths armed with knives and bear spray. The group allegedly sprayed him and chased him as he tried to escape on foot.

The teen then ran into a nearby vehicle belonging to a resident who had been outside clearing snow. The suspects forced their way into the vehicle and continued spraying the victim inside.

When the vehicle’s owner intervened, police say he was threatened with a knife — all while his wife and infant were close by. Despite the threat, he refused to back down, and the suspects eventually fled. The teen was later taken to the hospital by paramedics.

Following an investigation, officers identified and arrested two Hamilton youths, aged 15 and 17, who now face a series of charges, including uttering threats to cause death, administering a noxious substance, and assault with a weapon. Police say additional charges may follow as the investigation continues.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Hamilton police.