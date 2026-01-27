Lululemon cuts 100 part-time jobs in customer care division

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has cut 100 jobs as it makes changes in its customer care division.

The Vancouver-based retailer says the jobs were part-time and connected to a Guest Education Centre servicing North America.

Past job listings describe the centre as a hub where staff handle more than 10,000 customer calls, emails and live chats daily. Workers linked to the centre are either remote or based at the company’s Vancouver offices.

Lululemon now says the centre is moving to a model that relies on full-time employees rather than part-time staff.

It positioned the shift as a way to better support customers and optimize the business.

The changes come as Lululemon is hunting for a replacement for departing CEO Calvin McDonald and facing a push from estranged founder Chip Wilson to shake up its board.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press