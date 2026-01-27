Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson says Marineland’s plan to move Canada’s last remaining captive whales and dolphins to several parks in the United States is a solid one.

Thompson conditionally approved on Monday the shuttered Niagara Falls, Ont., theme park’s application to export its 30 belugas and four dolphins south of the border.

The minister says conditions include a health assessment of the animals by an accredited veterinarian and a transportation plan to get them to the American institutions.

Marineland is in talks with Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut and SeaWorld, which has several U.S. locations.

The tentative approval comes after Marineland presented what it called an “urgent rescue solution” to the federal government last week.

Marineland gave Ottawa a deadline of Jan. 30 to approve the export permits, otherwise it would go ahead with its backup plan to euthanize the belugas and dolphins, according to a letter Thompson wrote to the park that was obtained by The Canadian Press.