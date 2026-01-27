Wrestling company bars performer for ICE getup during Edmonton match

EDMONTON — A wrestler has been dropped from a company after he dressed up as a U.S. immigration officer for a match in Edmonton on the same day the agents shot and killed a protester in Minnesota.

The owner of Real Canadian Wrestling, Steven Ewaschuk, says the company doesn’t support or condone the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — or ICE — officers.

Stewy Seunnapha, under his nickname Kato, walked into the ring Saturday to the song “Ice Ice Baby,” wearing a black vest with ICE spelled out with duct tape on the back.

Seunnapha has apologized, saying neither he nor the company supports ICE and that he didn’t tell promoters about his plan ahead of time.

ICE has been the focus of widespread demonstrations in the United States.

Alex Pretti was the second protester killed by ICE officers in Minneapolis this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2026.

Jack Farrell, The Canadian Press