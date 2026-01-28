Would more inconvenience make us happier?

What if we told you the key to a more fulfilling life is by making yourself a little….uncomfortable?

We’re not just talking about reducing scroll time on your phone or fighting the urge to binge watch a show.

We’re talking about doing the grocery shopping for a friend that you’re about to pick up from the airport, or actually following through on dinner plans you committed to even though you maybe aren’t in the mood anymore. The things that inconvenience us, but help create a sense of community and genuine belonging.

Host Catherine Jette speaks to Israa Nasir, psychotherapist and author of Toxic Productivity. She also authored a Substack called ‘A good life is inconvenient. We need to escape the cult of convenience.’ The two discuss how to master the art of friction-maxxing, how to draw back on the systems and technologies that replace basic skills, and how to get comfortable being uncomfortable.