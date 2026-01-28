Man arrested after armed robbery at fast food restaurant in Oshawa

A man is facing several charges after an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police were called to a Church’s Chicken location on King Street East shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Monday.

A man armed with a knife entered the restaurant and demanded cash from an employee. Officers arrived and arrested him.

No physical injuries were reported.

Charlie Cameron Cook, 22, from Oshawa is charged with robbery, mischief under $5,000, possess weapons dangerous, possess prohibited/restricted weapon and disguise with intent.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with video or information about the incident is asked to contact police.