Man arrested after armed robbery at fast food restaurant in Oshawa

A Durham Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Dilshad Burman

Posted January 28, 2026 10:20 am.

A man is facing several charges after an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police were called to a Church’s Chicken location on King Street East shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Monday.

A man armed with a knife entered the restaurant and demanded cash from an employee. Officers arrived and arrested him.

No physical injuries were reported.

Charlie Cameron Cook, 22, from Oshawa is charged with robbery, mischief under $5,000, possess weapons dangerous, possess prohibited/restricted weapon and disguise with intent.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with video or information about the incident is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Northbound Highway 410 in Brampton closed after overnight crash; 1 critically injured, OPP searching for person who fled

An overnight crash on Highway 410 in Brampton left one man with life‑threatening injuries and shut down the northbound lanes for hours on Wednesday as police pieced together a chaotic chain of events...

1h ago

Bank of Canada holds key interest rate steady at 2.25% in soft economy

The Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady Wednesday and forecasts a gradual economic recovery from the U.S. tariff shock. The policy rate remains at 2.25 per cent after the central...

updated

42m ago

Kingsbury, Thompson named Canada's flag-bearers for 2026 Olympic Games

A pair of gold medallists will lead Canada into Milano Cortina 2026. Moguls skier Mikael Kingsbury and ski-cross star Marielle Thompson were named Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony in Italy,...

23m ago

Toronto cyclists set to defend bike lane challenge before Ontario's top court

A group of Toronto cyclists are in Ontario's highest court on Wednesday to defend their successful challenge of the province's plan to rip up three stretches of the city's bike lanes. The cyclists,...

3h ago

Top Stories

Northbound Highway 410 in Brampton closed after overnight crash; 1 critically injured, OPP searching for person who fled

An overnight crash on Highway 410 in Brampton left one man with life‑threatening injuries and shut down the northbound lanes for hours on Wednesday as police pieced together a chaotic chain of events...

1h ago

Bank of Canada holds key interest rate steady at 2.25% in soft economy

The Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady Wednesday and forecasts a gradual economic recovery from the U.S. tariff shock. The policy rate remains at 2.25 per cent after the central...

updated

42m ago

Kingsbury, Thompson named Canada's flag-bearers for 2026 Olympic Games

A pair of gold medallists will lead Canada into Milano Cortina 2026. Moguls skier Mikael Kingsbury and ski-cross star Marielle Thompson were named Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony in Italy,...

23m ago

Toronto cyclists set to defend bike lane challenge before Ontario's top court

A group of Toronto cyclists are in Ontario's highest court on Wednesday to defend their successful challenge of the province's plan to rip up three stretches of the city's bike lanes. The cyclists,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:59
City of Toronto onto snow removal phase of cleanup

The city of Toronto has initiated its next phase to clear snow on sidewalks and roads as its snow removal plan will take place for the next 48 hours across the city.

22h ago

0:39
Snowplow hits gas meter in fifth incident since weekend storm

Bloor Street has been shut down near Bathurst Street after a sidewalk snow plow struck a gas meter in the area.

23h ago

5:10
Dental surgeon overcomes the odds to keep his career

A dental surgeon in the GTA almost lost his life and his career after he was hit by a car. He shares his remarkable story of how he has managed to start operating again despite his challenging injury.

21h ago

2:32
Toronto’s record-breaking snowfall projected to take several days of cleanup

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from City officials on the snow clearing efforts and where it’s all going to go.

January 26, 2026 7:05 pm EST EST

2:38
Bitterly cold wind chills to end January

Extreme cold warnings are in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA as wind chills could reach between -25 to -30 overnight. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

January 26, 2026 7:10 pm EST EST

More Videos