Man sought for exposing genitals, masturbating on GO train

Toronto Police are looking for a man who allegedly performed indecent acts on a GO train earlier this month.

Police say the man was travelling on a train on the Stouffville Line from Union Station on Jan. 6 around 12:30 a.m.

He allegedly stood up in front of a female passenger, exposed his genitals and masturbated. He then fled the train at Milliken GO station.

The suspect us described as in his mid-50s, five feet eight inches tall with a medium build, light complexion, black hair and he has a moustache.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded winter jacket, dark jeans, black winter boots and sunglasses. He was carrying a black backpack and a black laptop bag.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying him and anyone with information is asked to contact police.