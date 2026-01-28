Man sought for exposing genitals, masturbating on GO train

Police are searching for a man in his mid-50s in connection with an indecent act investigation. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Dilshad Burman

Posted January 28, 2026 3:07 pm.

Toronto Police are looking for a man who allegedly performed indecent acts on a GO train earlier this month.

Police say the man was travelling on a train on the Stouffville Line from Union Station on Jan. 6 around 12:30 a.m.

He allegedly stood up in front of a female passenger, exposed his genitals and masturbated. He then fled the train at Milliken GO station.

The suspect us described as in his mid-50s, five feet eight inches tall with a medium build, light complexion, black hair and he has a moustache.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded winter jacket, dark jeans, black winter boots and sunglasses. He was carrying a black backpack and a black laptop bag.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying him and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

