Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at York Region hospital

A person suffering from measles is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted May 22, 2026 5:24 pm.

Last Updated May 22, 2026 5:29 pm.

Public health officials are making the public aware of a possible measles exposure in York Region.

York Region Public Health says anyone who attended the emergency room at Mackenzie Health Hospital between 10:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, may have come into contact with a confirmed case of measles.

“Anyone who may have been exposed at Mackenzie Health Hospital Emergency Room should immediately confirm they have two doses of measles vaccine,” health officials said in a release on Friday, adding people should monitor themselves for symptoms until June 9.

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Symptoms of measles start seven to 21 days after exposure and may include high fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes such as pink eye or conjunctivitis, and a red rash that typically starts on the head and neck that then spreads downward to the chest, arms and legs.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that spreads very easily through airborne transmission. The measles virus can live in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours. Infants under one year of age, pregnant individuals and those who have a weakened immune system are at increased risk of severe complications, including encephalitis and death.

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