Police search for man in alleged sexual assault of 8-year-old at Scarborough mall

Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl at a Scarborough mall.

Investigators say just before 4 p.m. on May 12, the man approached the girl inside a store at Woodside Square at Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road.

Police allege he sexually assaulted the girl and followed her around the store before grabbing her. She then alerted family members, who confronted the man before he fled the scene.

The man is described as 20 to 30 years of age with eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a green Nike baseball cap on backwards, with a white “swoosh” logo, a long-sleeved green shirt and back track pants with white lettering down the left leg.

Anyone who may have seen the man or has additional information is asked to contact the police.