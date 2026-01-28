Toronto’s tourism sector surged to new heights in 2025, drawing a record 28.2 million visitors and generating $9.1 billion in direct spending — the highest in the city’s history.

According to new data from Destination Toronto, the 28.2 million visits generated just over $9 billion in direct spending, beating the 2024 record by four per cent. It says 37 per cent of that spending came from the U.S. and international markets.

International arrivals were the fastest-growing segment of tourism to the city last year, with visits from the UK up 12 per cent and from Germany up 10 per cent.

Twenty-five million visits were domestic, up three per cent as more Canadians travelled within their own country rather than taking trips to the U.S., while 1.9 million people from the U.S. visited Toronto last year, down six per cent from the year before.

“Against a backdrop of shifting trade policies, tariffs and economic uncertainty, Toronto solidified its position as a top global destination,” said Andrew Weir, President and CEO of Destination Toronto. “Our visitor economy showed strong resilience, as Toronto has what travellers and meeting planners are seeking — compelling experiences paired with a warm welcome.”

Mayor Olivia Chow said the influx of visitors continues to energize the city’s neighbourhoods and cultural scene.

“Toronto’s dynamic neighbourhoods, rich cultural offerings, globally inspired food scene and major events continue to draw visitors from around the world,” Chow said.

Meetings and conventions deliver major economic lift

Large meetings and conventions — a cornerstone of Toronto’s visitor economy — saw a dramatic rebound. The city hosted 74 major meetings in 2025, a 51 per cent jump year‑over‑year, bringing an estimated 378,000 delegates and nearly $1 billion in economic impact.

Beyond the immediate spending, Weir said these events play a strategic role in attracting investment and talent to key sectors such as life sciences, technology, AI, manufacturing, and finance.

“To grow our local and regional economy, it is essential that Toronto hosts the largest and most influential meetings in these sectors,” he said.

2026 is already shaping up as an interesting year for Toronto, as it will host six FIFA World Cup matches, the FIFA Fan Festival, and city‑wide celebrations expected to draw massive international attention.

“With the FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to Toronto, we’re excited to welcome the world and showcase everything our city has to offer,” added Chow.

The city will also welcome several major conferences, including the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation Annual Meeting, the IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering, and the Joint Americas–European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis conference.