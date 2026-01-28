Victim of targeted fatal shooting in Vaughan identified

The victim of a targeted shooting in Vaughan on Monday has been identified.

Police received several calls for gunfire at a plaza on Winges and Rowntree Dairy roads, near Highway 7 and Highway 400, shortly after 1 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male who had been shot multiple times in the parking lot of a business. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

He has been identified as Sergio Lopes, 65, of Richmond Hill. His cause of death has been determined to be gunshot wounds.

Shortly after the shooting, officers were called to a vehicle on fire on Kipling Avenue, north of Woodbridge Avenue.

The black SUV matched the description of the vehicle that fled the scene following the shooting. It was later confirmed it was the same vehicle.

The vehicle was not occupied and no injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted but no further details about any suspects have been released.