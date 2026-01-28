Victim of targeted fatal shooting in Vaughan identified

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen near a plaza in Vaughan on Weston Road and Colossus Drive following a shooting on Jan. 26, 2026. CITYNEWS/Walter Korolewych

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 28, 2026 12:12 pm.

The victim of a targeted shooting in Vaughan on Monday has been identified.

Police received several calls for gunfire at a plaza on Winges and Rowntree Dairy roads, near Highway 7 and Highway 400, shortly after 1 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male who had been shot multiple times in the parking lot of a business. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

He has been identified as Sergio Lopes, 65, of Richmond Hill. His cause of death has been determined to be gunshot wounds.

Shortly after the shooting, officers were called to a vehicle on fire on Kipling Avenue, north of Woodbridge Avenue.

The black SUV matched the description of the vehicle that fled the scene following the shooting. It was later confirmed it was the same vehicle.

The vehicle was not occupied and no injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted but no further details about any suspects have been released.

Top Stories

Have a street parking permit? You may have to move your vehicle for snow removal, or get towed

The City of Toronto is giving residents with street parking permits a heads-up that they may have to move their vehicles to accommodate snow removal, or face possible fines or potential towing. In an...

55m ago

'They're running': Air2 video captures suspects jumping from window in $150K York Region break‑in bust

York Regional Police (YRP) say four men have been charged in connection with a months‑long series of residential break‑and‑enters across Markham, Vaughan and Richmond Hill — an investigation that...

1h ago

1 critically injured, OPP searching for person who fled scene of crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

An overnight crash on Highway 410 in Brampton left one man with life‑threatening injuries and shut down the northbound lanes for hours on Wednesday as police pieced together a chaotic chain of events...

1h ago

Gerber recalls popular arrowroot biscuits in Canada

A nationwide recall has been issued for Gerber brand arrowroot biscuits after soft plastic and paper pieces were found in several batches of the popular infant snack, according to the Canadian Food Inspection...

49m ago

