Blue Jays playoff run helps boost Q4 profit and revenue at Rogers Communications

The Competition Bureau is taking legal action against Rogers Communications Inc., alleging the country's largest telecom company is falsely advertising their Infinite wireless phone plans offer unlimited data even though the plans have data caps. The Rogers Communications sign is shown at the company's headquarters in Toronto, April 25, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 29, 2026 8:13 am.

Last Updated January 29, 2026 9:22 am.

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays and their playoff run to Game 7 of the World Series helped Rogers Communications Inc. grow its fourth-quarter profit and revenue compared with a year earlier.

The cable and wireless company, which also owns the baseball team, says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $743 million or $1.37 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31. The result was up from a profit of $558 million or $1.02 per diluted share in the last three months of 2024.

On an adjusted basis, Rogers says it earned $1.51 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.46 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $6.17 billion, up from $5.48 billion in the same quarter as year earlier.

The increase came as media revenue at Rogers, which includes the Jays, rose to $1.24 billion for the quarter, up from $547 million a year earlier. Wireless revenue for the quarter totalled $2.97 billion, compared with $2.98 billion a year earlier, while cable revenue held steady at $1.98 billion.

The Jays took the Los Angeles Dodgers to extra innings of Game 7 before losing the baseball championship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Corrupt' and 'chaotic': Poll finds two-thirds of Canadians give Trump an 'F' for his first year in office

A majority of Canadians give U.S. President Donald Trump a failing grade for the first year of his second term in office, according to a new Angus Reid poll. Trump began his term with "51st state" rhetoric...

2h ago

GM shift cut sparks outrage as more than 1,000 Oshawa autoworkers brace for job losses

General Motors (GM) is moving ahead with plans to eliminate the third shift at its Oshawa assembly plant, a decision expected to eliminate more than 1,000 union jobs across the facility and its supply...

21m ago

'Not their story to tell': Broncos families angry over Netflix hockey tragedy series

The story of a small-town hockey team reeling after several of its teenage players are killed in a bus crash would probably seem familiar to Canadians, but Netflix says its new series has nothing to do...

2h ago

First Nation in Quebec under lockdown after shooting resulting in 'multiple fatalities': chief

A First Nation in northern Quebec is under lockdown after a deadly shooting. Chief Michael Petawabano of the Cree Nation of Mistissini has issued a statement urging members of the community to stay...

26m ago

Top Stories

'Corrupt' and 'chaotic': Poll finds two-thirds of Canadians give Trump an 'F' for his first year in office

A majority of Canadians give U.S. President Donald Trump a failing grade for the first year of his second term in office, according to a new Angus Reid poll. Trump began his term with "51st state" rhetoric...

2h ago

GM shift cut sparks outrage as more than 1,000 Oshawa autoworkers brace for job losses

General Motors (GM) is moving ahead with plans to eliminate the third shift at its Oshawa assembly plant, a decision expected to eliminate more than 1,000 union jobs across the facility and its supply...

21m ago

'Not their story to tell': Broncos families angry over Netflix hockey tragedy series

The story of a small-town hockey team reeling after several of its teenage players are killed in a bus crash would probably seem familiar to Canadians, but Netflix says its new series has nothing to do...

2h ago

First Nation in Quebec under lockdown after shooting resulting in 'multiple fatalities': chief

A First Nation in northern Quebec is under lockdown after a deadly shooting. Chief Michael Petawabano of the Cree Nation of Mistissini has issued a statement urging members of the community to stay...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Ontario's education minister places 7th school board under provincial control

The Ford government is pulling another education power play, taking control of Peel's public school board, the second-largest in the province, and the York Catholic District School Board could follow in a matter of weeks.

13h ago

3:08
Toronto to focus on sidewalk clearing as snow removal operations begin

Saying there is room for improvement, Toronto's city manager says crews will prioritize sidewalk clearing. As Alan Carter reports, city councillors say the city is doing a better job with the snow this year.

15h ago

0:33
Person caught jumping onto moving GO train

The CEO of Metrolinx shared security camera footage of a person jumping onto a moving GO train, clinging onto the doors before the conductor stopped the train.

18h ago

1:08
Chopper footage captures take down of break-and-enter suspects

Footage from a York Regional Police helicopter captured the moment four suspects were taken down over suspected break and entry in Vaughan, Ontario.

23h ago

0:34
Overnight 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded near Orillia, Ontario

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded by Earthquakes Canada near Orillia, Ont., on Tuesday night.

23h ago

More Videos