Blue Jays playoff run helps boost Q4 profit and revenue at Rogers Communications

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays and their playoff run to Game 7 of the World Series helped Rogers Communications Inc. grow its fourth-quarter profit and revenue compared with a year earlier.

The cable and wireless company, which also owns the baseball team, says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $743 million or $1.37 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31. The result was up from a profit of $558 million or $1.02 per diluted share in the last three months of 2024.

On an adjusted basis, Rogers says it earned $1.51 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.46 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $6.17 billion, up from $5.48 billion in the same quarter as year earlier.

The increase came as media revenue at Rogers, which includes the Jays, rose to $1.24 billion for the quarter, up from $547 million a year earlier. Wireless revenue for the quarter totalled $2.97 billion, compared with $2.98 billion a year earlier, while cable revenue held steady at $1.98 billion.

The Jays took the Los Angeles Dodgers to extra innings of Game 7 before losing the baseball championship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

The Canadian Press