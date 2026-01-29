Blue Jays playoff run helps boost Q4 profit and revenue at Rogers Communications
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays and their playoff run to Game 7 of the World Series helped Rogers Communications Inc. grow its fourth-quarter profit and revenue compared with a year earlier.
The cable and wireless company, which also owns the baseball team, says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $743 million or $1.37 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31. The result was up from a profit of $558 million or $1.02 per diluted share in the last three months of 2024.
On an adjusted basis, Rogers says it earned $1.51 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.46 per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue totalled $6.17 billion, up from $5.48 billion in the same quarter as year earlier.
The increase came as media revenue at Rogers, which includes the Jays, rose to $1.24 billion for the quarter, up from $547 million a year earlier. Wireless revenue for the quarter totalled $2.97 billion, compared with $2.98 billion a year earlier, while cable revenue held steady at $1.98 billion.
The Jays took the Los Angeles Dodgers to extra innings of Game 7 before losing the baseball championship.
