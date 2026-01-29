Toronto police say a 32‑year‑old man who allegedly walked out of the Toronto South Detention Centre by posing as another inmate has been arrested following a two‑day search.

According to investigators, the incident began late Monday, when an inmate at the facility near Horner Avenue and Kipling Avenue allegedly assumed the identity of another prisoner who was scheduled for release.

Police say the man convinced staff he was the inmate due for discharge and was fitted with an ankle monitoring device before leaving the detention centre just before midnight.

Shortly after his release, police allege the device was removed at a nearby gas station, prompting an urgent search and a public alert. The suspect was identified as Steven Alexander Guzman Marroquin, 32, of Toronto, who was wanted on multiple charges including escape lawful custody, personation with intent, obstructing a police officer, mischief under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

The Provincial ROPE (Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement) Squad took over the investigation and located Guzman Marroquin on Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m. Officers arrested him in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue East area.

Police say he now faces the original charges as well as two counts of failing to comply with probation. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact investigators.