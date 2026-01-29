Toronto police arrest man accused of impersonating fellow inmate to escape custody

Steven Alexander Guzman Marroquin, 32, of Toronto. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 29, 2026 10:22 am.

Last Updated January 29, 2026 10:26 am.

Toronto police say a 32‑year‑old man who allegedly walked out of the Toronto South Detention Centre by posing as another inmate has been arrested following a two‑day search.

According to investigators, the incident began late Monday, when an inmate at the facility near Horner Avenue and Kipling Avenue allegedly assumed the identity of another prisoner who was scheduled for release.

Police say the man convinced staff he was the inmate due for discharge and was fitted with an ankle monitoring device before leaving the detention centre just before midnight.

Shortly after his release, police allege the device was removed at a nearby gas station, prompting an urgent search and a public alert. The suspect was identified as Steven Alexander Guzman Marroquin, 32, of Toronto, who was wanted on multiple charges including escape lawful custody, personation with intent, obstructing a police officer, mischief under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

The Provincial ROPE (Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement) Squad took over the investigation and located Guzman Marroquin on Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m. Officers arrested him in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue East area.

Police say he now faces the original charges as well as two counts of failing to comply with probation. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact investigators.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Misguided': More than 700 GM Oshawa jobs cut as final third shift ends on Thursday

Hundreds of autoworkers will walk into the General Motors Oshawa Assembly Complex on Thursday night knowing it will be their last time on the third shift, as the company cuts more than 700 direct jobs...

updated

28m ago

Dangerously cold Arctic air set to grip Toronto, GTA on Thursday night into Friday

Toronto is bracing for a blast of dangerously cold Arctic air beginning Thursday night, with wind chills expected to plunge to near –30 and temperatures remaining bitterly low through Friday morning. Environment...

updated

10m ago

Man dies, woman in critical condition after Pickering head-on crash

A man has died and woman is in critical condition after a head-on collision in Pickering. Durham police were called to the area of Kingston and Merritton roads just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. A Toyota...

15m ago

Canada Post and CUPW finalize tentative agreements, ratification vote next

Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) have finalized the tentative agreement reached in December for the Urban and RSMC bargaining units and will now move forward with a ratification...

16m ago

Top Stories

'Misguided': More than 700 GM Oshawa jobs cut as final third shift ends on Thursday

Hundreds of autoworkers will walk into the General Motors Oshawa Assembly Complex on Thursday night knowing it will be their last time on the third shift, as the company cuts more than 700 direct jobs...

updated

28m ago

Dangerously cold Arctic air set to grip Toronto, GTA on Thursday night into Friday

Toronto is bracing for a blast of dangerously cold Arctic air beginning Thursday night, with wind chills expected to plunge to near –30 and temperatures remaining bitterly low through Friday morning. Environment...

updated

10m ago

Man dies, woman in critical condition after Pickering head-on crash

A man has died and woman is in critical condition after a head-on collision in Pickering. Durham police were called to the area of Kingston and Merritton roads just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. A Toyota...

15m ago

Canada Post and CUPW finalize tentative agreements, ratification vote next

Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) have finalized the tentative agreement reached in December for the Urban and RSMC bargaining units and will now move forward with a ratification...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Ontario's education minister places 7th school board under provincial control

The Ford government is pulling another education power play, taking control of Peel's public school board, the second-largest in the province, and the York Catholic District School Board could follow in a matter of weeks.

15h ago

3:08
Toronto to focus on sidewalk clearing as snow removal operations begin

Saying there is room for improvement, Toronto's city manager says crews will prioritize sidewalk clearing. As Alan Carter reports, city councillors say the city is doing a better job with the snow this year.

17h ago

0:33
Person caught jumping onto moving GO train

The CEO of Metrolinx shared security camera footage of a person jumping onto a moving GO train, clinging onto the doors before the conductor stopped the train.

20h ago

1:08
Chopper footage captures take down of break-and-enter suspects

Footage from a York Regional Police helicopter captured the moment four suspects were taken down over suspected break and entry in Vaughan, Ontario.

January 28, 2026 10:48 am EST EST

0:34
Overnight 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded near Orillia, Ontario

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded by Earthquakes Canada near Orillia, Ont., on Tuesday night.

January 28, 2026 10:28 am EST EST

More Videos