41-year-man dies in single-vehicle crash in Uxbridge

A 41-year-old man died following a single-vehicle crash in Uxbridge on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Regional Road 1 south of Foster Drive just after 6:30 p.m.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service, an SUV was travelling north on the regional road when it went off the roadway into a snowbank and hit a tree.

“It is believed the driver suffered a medical episode resulting in the collision,” police said in a release.

Paramedics transported the driver to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation into the crash continues.