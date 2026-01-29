41-year-man dies in single-vehicle crash in Uxbridge

Durham Regional Police Service logo is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted January 29, 2026 9:59 am.

A 41-year-old man died following a single-vehicle crash in Uxbridge on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Regional Road 1 south of Foster Drive just after 6:30 p.m.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service, an SUV was travelling north on the regional road when it went off the roadway into a snowbank and hit a tree.

“It is believed the driver suffered a medical episode resulting in the collision,” police said in a release.

Paramedics transported the driver to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation into the crash continues.

