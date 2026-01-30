The Big Story

Does the ’empty nester’ still exist?

A multigenerational family taking a walk. (iStock)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted January 30, 2026 7:59 am.

Gen Z are having a hard time conceptualizing the reality of financial freedom, as Canada grapples with an affordability crisis. That’s especially so for residents of two of the country’s most expensive cities, Toronto and Vancouver.

And while people in their 20s struggle with affording a place to stay, their parents struggle with watching them struggle, and inevitably end up opening their doors as they finish post-secondary and hunt for a job, a career, a place to stay or even a purpose in life.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Claire Gagné, editor for Macleans and author of Why Gen Z Will Never Leave Home. The two discuss the possibilities of multigenerational living to benefit Canadians struggling with money – and loneliness, and how Canada could improve its lagging productivity issue.

Top Stories

Extreme cold warning grips Toronto as wind chills plunge to dangerous lows

Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) are facing another morning of brutal Arctic air, with an extreme cold warning now in effect as wind chills drop to some of the lowest levels seen...

2h ago

Trump threatens 50 per cent tariffs, decertification of Canadian-made business jets

U.S. President Donald Trump is once again threatening tariffs against Canada, this time turning his focus on the country's aerospace manufacturing industry. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump...

9h ago

Woman dead after being struck by cube van in Brampton

A 29-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say the woman was crossing at the intersection of Queen Street West and McLaughlin Road just before 6 p.m....

9h ago

Stranded in Toronto's deep snow, one determined swan gets a second chance

A swan that became stranded during Toronto's record-setting snowfall last weekend is back on the mend after a dramatic rescue that unfolded in the middle of the storm. Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC)...

1h ago

