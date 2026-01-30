Does the ’empty nester’ still exist?

Gen Z are having a hard time conceptualizing the reality of financial freedom, as Canada grapples with an affordability crisis. That’s especially so for residents of two of the country’s most expensive cities, Toronto and Vancouver.

And while people in their 20s struggle with affording a place to stay, their parents struggle with watching them struggle, and inevitably end up opening their doors as they finish post-secondary and hunt for a job, a career, a place to stay or even a purpose in life.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Claire Gagné, editor for Macleans and author of Why Gen Z Will Never Leave Home. The two discuss the possibilities of multigenerational living to benefit Canadians struggling with money – and loneliness, and how Canada could improve its lagging productivity issue.