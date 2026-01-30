Officers’ alleged assault on lawyer at Oshawa courthouse referred to York police

Exterior view of York Regional Police headquarters is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 30, 2026 4:30 pm.

Durham regional police say they have referred allegations that officers assaulted a lawyer at an Oshawa, Ont., courthouse to York regional police for a criminal investigation. 

The police force says it has been advised that the allegations made by Sudine Riley extend “beyond claims of misconduct.” 

“Since DRPS’s public statement on January 29, 2026, we have been advised that the allegations related to the arrest of Ms. Riley extend beyond claims of misconduct and include allegations that are criminal in nature,” read a statement issued by police on Friday.

A statement issued by Riley’s counsel alleges the defence lawyer was left bleeding and swollen after Durham police officers slammed her head into a desk in an interview room where she was working last Friday.

“In light of the new information, DRPS has now formally referred the matter to the York Regional Police Service for a criminal investigation.”

Neha Chugh said the officers put their knees on her client’s back and neck, then dragged her out of the room in handcuffs and took her to the cells in the courthouse basement. 

She said Riley, who is Black, also had her head scarf ripped off before she was charged with trespassing — a charge she intends to fight in court. 

The incident has sparked calls from legal organizations, including the Canadian Bar Association, for an independent investigation, but the province’s police watchdog said it would not investigate the matter. 

The Special Investigations Unit said it was notified of the incident by Durham regional police earlier this week but has not invoked its mandate at this time. It said its jurisdiction is limited to incidents involving officers that result in serious injuries, death, allegations of sexual assault or an officer discharging their firearm at a person.

Durham regional police have also said that the Law Enforcement Complaints Agency has been notified about the incident and the officers involved have been reassigned to duties that don’t include courthouse security.

The Durham Regional Police Association said in a statement on Friday that it is committed to a full review of the incident by an independent outside agency, adding that it “will not stand by while our members are tried in the court of public opinion by those more interested in headlines than the truth.”

President Andrew Tummonds said the police association stands “firmly” with its officers and looks forward to the facts of the investigation. 

