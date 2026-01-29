SIU not investigating after lawyer alleges she was assaulted by police at Oshawa courthouse

The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga. CityNews file photo.

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 29, 2026 1:13 pm.

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is not currently investigating allegations that police officers assaulted a lawyer at an Oshawa courthouse.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it was notified of the incident by Durham Regional Police on Tuesday but has not invoked its mandate “at this time.”

The SIU says its jurisdiction is limited to incidents involving officers that result in serious injuries, death, allegations of sexual assault or an officer discharging their firearm at a person.

A statement issued by Sudine Riley’s counsel alleges the defence lawyer was left bleeding and swollen after Durham police officers slammed her head into a desk in an interview room where she was working last Friday.

Neha Chugh says the officers put their knees on her client’s back and neck, then dragged her out of the room in handcuffs and took her to the cells in the courthouse basement.

She says Riley, who is Black, also had her head scarf ripped off and her skirt raised in the process.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) issued a statement, saying its organization is “alarmed” by the reported use of serious force by officers against Riley at the Oshawa courthouse.

“Any incident involving the alleged use of force against counsel in a courthouse raises serious concerns about the rule of law and administration of justice. Lawyers must be able to represent their clients and attend court without fear of intimidation or violence,” read the statement.

“The CCLA echoes the call of other legal and advocacy organizations for a swift and independent investigation into this incident, including expertise in anti-Black racism.”

Durham regional police say they are taking the allegations “with the utmost seriousness” and working to obtain all available evidence as they investigate the incident.

“DRPS has assigned the appropriate investigative and oversight resources to fully understand the circumstances and determine what further actions may be required,” the police force’s statement read in part.

Legal organizations, including the Criminal Lawyers’ Association, have called for an independent investigation into what happened, saying lawyers must be able to work safely in Ontario’s courthouses.

With files from Lucas Casaletto, CityNews

