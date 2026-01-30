Talks aimed at ending impending Crown Royal boycott ongoing

A bottle of Crown Royal Canadian whisky is seen in Burlington, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Vokey

By Richard Southern

Posted January 30, 2026 12:10 pm.

A deal to keep Crown Royal on LCBO shelves could be close at hand.

A spokesperson for Crown Royal maker Diageo tells 680 NewsRadio that it’s now, “‘in ongoing discussions with Premier Ford’s team,” adding the talks are, “around strategies where Ontarians can continue to benefit from Diageo’s significant investment in the province.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has seemingly offered the company an off-ramp to prevent his promised boycott in recent days.

“I’m flexible,” Ford said last week, suggesting that he would cancel his promised plan to remove the liquor from the LCBO if the company were to come up with a proposal to replace the 200 jobs that will be lost.

“Show me a plan that’s going to replace those jobs, and then we’re good,” Ford said.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is hinting there may soon be a resolution to the dispute, telling reporters Thursday that, “it’s moving along in a positive direction.”

“I don’t think it’ll be like some big signing ceremony where it’s Doug Ford and I, shaking hands and high-fiving or whatever,” said Kinew.

“But if there’s just maybe a way to take down the temperature and Diageo is able to announce something that is good for the Ontario worker.”

Ford has threatened to remove Crown Royal from sale after Diageo decided to relocate a bottling plant from Ontario to the United States.

The whiskey continues to be distilled in Manitoba and bottled for the Canadian market in Quebec. The glass bottles used for Crown Royal are also produced by a Brampton manufacturer, which could be impacted by the boycott, as first reported by 680 NewsRadio.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Extreme cold warning grips Toronto as wind chills plunge to dangerous lows

Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) are facing another morning of brutal Arctic air, with an extreme cold warning now in effect as wind chills drop to some of the lowest levels seen...

1h ago

'Said our goodbyes': Hundreds of GM Oshawa workers finish final shift as layoffs take effect

Hundreds of autoworkers at the General Motors (GM) Oshawa Assembly Complex walked off the line for the last time early Friday morning, marking the end of the plant's third shift and the beginning of sweeping...

2h ago

Sections of DVP, Gardiner closed this weekend for bridge work: What you need to know

Driving around Toronto will be a bit more difficult this weekend with the closure of the southern end of the Don Valley Parkway and the eastern end of the Gardiner Expressway, and the city's ongoing snow...

1h ago

2 inmates charged in B.C. jail escape attempt, including hitman linked to Little Italy murder

Criminal charges have been approved against two inmates accused of attempting to break out of the Surrey Pretrial Services Centre, including a man long linked to one of Toronto's most notorious gangland...

1h ago

Top Stories

Extreme cold warning grips Toronto as wind chills plunge to dangerous lows

Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) are facing another morning of brutal Arctic air, with an extreme cold warning now in effect as wind chills drop to some of the lowest levels seen...

1h ago

'Said our goodbyes': Hundreds of GM Oshawa workers finish final shift as layoffs take effect

Hundreds of autoworkers at the General Motors (GM) Oshawa Assembly Complex walked off the line for the last time early Friday morning, marking the end of the plant's third shift and the beginning of sweeping...

2h ago

Sections of DVP, Gardiner closed this weekend for bridge work: What you need to know

Driving around Toronto will be a bit more difficult this weekend with the closure of the southern end of the Don Valley Parkway and the eastern end of the Gardiner Expressway, and the city's ongoing snow...

1h ago

2 inmates charged in B.C. jail escape attempt, including hitman linked to Little Italy murder

Criminal charges have been approved against two inmates accused of attempting to break out of the Surrey Pretrial Services Centre, including a man long linked to one of Toronto's most notorious gangland...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
Extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the GTA

A yellow cold warning is in effect as wind chills will make it feel closer to -35 in some areas on Friday morning.

17h ago

2:04
Workers of Etobicoke company seek answers and back pay

Several Union workers of an Etobicoke millwork company reached out to Speakers Corner after they say they’ve gone 10 plus weeks of not getting paid. Pat Taney reports.   

23h ago

2:16
Arctic air to blast GTA with wind chills nearing -30

A blast of Arctic air is set to hit the GTA Thursday evening into Friday morning where wind chill temperatures could reach as low -30°C.

January 29, 2026 10:44 am EST EST

1:45
GM to cut more than 1,000 jobs at Oshawa plant by Friday

General Motors is moving ahead with plans to eliminate the third shift at its Oshawa assembly plant, a decision expected to eliminate more than 1,000 union jobs across the facility and its supply chain.

January 29, 2026 11:25 am EST EST

2:32
Snow brings extra challenges for people with disabilities

Getting around the city is a chore right now, even after most sidewalks and roads have been plowed. And as Beverly Andrews shows us, it's even more challenging for those living with disabilities.

January 28, 2026 7:07 pm EST EST

More Videos