York Region police latest to opt out of federal gun buyback program

Another GTA police force is opting out of the federal government’s gun buyback program.

York Region Police Chief Jim MacSween says they will not participate in the Government of Canada’s Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program, opting instead to work collaboratively on initiatives that measurably reduce violence and improve community safety.

“This includes addressing the sources of firearm violence in York Region – particularly the illegal importation, distribution and use of illicit firearms – along with enforcement and prosecution strategies focused on repeat violent offenders and violent crime,” he said in a statement issued Friday.

Toronto police announced earlier this month that they would not take part in the program, along with Ontario Provincial Police.

A number of provinces and territories — including Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador — have also shunned the plan.

Owners of outlawed firearms have until the end of March to declare interest in the program, which offers money for turning in or permanently deactivating their guns.

Public Safety Canada said gun owners reported 22,251 firearms to the government in the first week of the program to provide compensation for banned guns.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said he doesn’t foresee logistical challenges in gathering up banned firearms through a federal buyback program, despite the refusal of several provinces and police forces to help.

Groups that advocate stricter gun control applaud the compensation program while firearm rights advocates and the federal Conservatives have called it a poor use of taxpayer dollars targeted at law-abiding gun owners.

Since May 2020, Ottawa has outlawed about 2,500 types of firearms, including the AR-15, on the basis that they belong only on the battlefield.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report