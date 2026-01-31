Change in government won’t stop separatist movement, says leader

CALGARY — A leader in the Alberta separatist movement says a Conservative government would not stop their drive to secede from Canada.

Jeffrey Rath is the general counsel for the separatist promoter group Stay Free Alberta.

He says while a Conservative government is a better fit for Alberta, federalism is not the fix.

Rath was at the Conservative Convention in Calgary this weekend when Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre spoke Friday.

Poilievre’s speech blamed Liberals for past and present separatist movements in both Alberta and Quebec, stating they sowed doubt in the future of the country’s young people.

He says Ottawa is also stomping “on Alberta’s energy sector and Quebec’s jurisdiction.”