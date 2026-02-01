Man arrested for allegedly brandishing knife on Toronto subway platform

A security incident at Queen subway station in Toronto prompted officials to briefly suspend service at the station on Sunday.

According to authorities, an unidentified man was seen walking around the area with a knife in his hand at approximately 11:45 a.m.

Police say the weapon was recovered and the man was taken into custody.

“No one seems to have been threatened or injured,” authorities wrote in a social media post.

Service on Line 1 Yonge-University resumed just after 12 p.m.