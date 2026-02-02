Global Affairs confirms a Canadian has died in Japan

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says the department is aware of the death of a Canadian citizen in Japan.

Japanese media have identified the victim as 39-year-old Ashley Kay Bernice.

Reports say she died on Sunday after falling into a waterfall basin while snowboarding off course at a ski resort in Japan.

John Babcock, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, did not confirm the victim’s name.

Babcock says Canadian officials are providing consular assistance and are reaching out to local authorities to gather information.

He says the government expresses its condolences to the family and loved ones.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press