Global Affairs confirms a Canadian has died in Japan

The Lester B. Pearson Building, the headquarters of Global Affairs Canada, is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle PATRICK DOYLE

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted February 2, 2026 6:21 pm.

Last Updated February 2, 2026 9:38 pm.

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says the department is aware of the death of a Canadian citizen in Japan.

Japanese media have identified the victim as 39-year-old Ashley Kay Bernice.

Reports say she died on Sunday after falling into a waterfall basin while snowboarding off course at a ski resort in Japan.

John Babcock, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, did not confirm the victim’s name.

Babcock says Canadian officials are providing consular assistance and are reaching out to local authorities to gather information.

He says the government expresses its condolences to the family and loved ones.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Significant GO train delays due to derailed train near Union Station

Extensive train delays continue through the evening along the GO Transit network on Monday due to a derailed train near Union Station , which also led to signal issues. The issues unfolded during the...

updated

2h ago

GO train derailment coupled with numerous TTC disruptions makes for rough transit day

A GO train derailment that caused a myriad of commuter migraines wasn't the only evidence of transit tumult on Monday. The TTC also had a rough day, with numerous security incidents halting subway service...

5h ago

'Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files': Margaret McWilliam

The Toronto Police Service Homicide Unit has been highly successful in solving murders in the city. The service says overall, clearance rates have averaged near 80 per cent from 1921 until now, but...

2h ago

Three Alberta junior hockey players killed in crash en route to practice

Three members of an Alberta junior hockey team were killed in a crash while driving to practice on Monday. Emergency crews were called to Highway 2 and 55 Avenue in the town of Stavely, about 100 kilometres...

2h ago

Top Stories

Significant GO train delays due to derailed train near Union Station

Extensive train delays continue through the evening along the GO Transit network on Monday due to a derailed train near Union Station , which also led to signal issues. The issues unfolded during the...

updated

2h ago

GO train derailment coupled with numerous TTC disruptions makes for rough transit day

A GO train derailment that caused a myriad of commuter migraines wasn't the only evidence of transit tumult on Monday. The TTC also had a rough day, with numerous security incidents halting subway service...

5h ago

'Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files': Margaret McWilliam

The Toronto Police Service Homicide Unit has been highly successful in solving murders in the city. The service says overall, clearance rates have averaged near 80 per cent from 1921 until now, but...

2h ago

Three Alberta junior hockey players killed in crash en route to practice

Three members of an Alberta junior hockey team were killed in a crash while driving to practice on Monday. Emergency crews were called to Highway 2 and 55 Avenue in the town of Stavely, about 100 kilometres...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:57
GO train derailed near Union Station

GO train users' commute into the downtown core – de-railed – while crews work to move a disabled train near Union station. Afua Baah has the details on what caused the train to go off track.

4h ago

0:46
Trump threatens Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at Grammys

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to threaten comedian Trevor Noah over a joke he made during the Grammys on the president's alleged relationship with convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

8h ago

2:32
GO train 'disabled,' commuters face hours-long delays at Union Station

GO Transit riders may face extensive train delays along the network on Monday morning due to a disabled train near Union Station.

9h ago

1:10
Wiarton Willie calls for early spring on Groundhog Day

Ontario's Wiarton Willie in Bruce County has predicted an early spring this Groundhog Day after not seeing his shadow this morning.

12h ago

0:51
Seven Toronto men charged in deadly Mississauga home invasion

Peel police say seven Toronto men have been arrested and charged in connection with a violent home invasion in Mississauga that left a 55‑year‑old man dead in the fall of 2024, following what investigators describe as a sprawling, months‑long probe.

13h ago

More Videos