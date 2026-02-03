Clintons finalize agreement to testify in House Epstein probe, bowing to threat of contempt vote

FILE - Former President Bill Clinton, left, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listen as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a eulogy for U.S. Rep.†Sheila Jackson Lee, Aug. 1, 2024, in Houston.

By Stephen Groves, The Associated Press

Posted February 3, 2026 12:54 pm.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton finalized an agreement with House Republicans Tuesday to testify in a House investigation into Jeffrey Epstein this month, bowing to the threat of a contempt of Congress vote against them.

Hillary Clinton will testify before the House Oversight Committee on Feb. 26 and Bill Clinton will appear on Feb. 27. It will mark the first time that lawmakers have compelled a former president to testify.

The arrangement comes after months of negotiating between the two sides as Republicans sought to make the Clintons a focal point in a House committee’s investigation into Epstein, a convicted sex offender who killed himself in a New York jail cell in 2019, and Ghislaine Maxwell, his former girlfriend.

“We look forward to now questioning the Clintons as part of our investigation into the horrific crimes of Epstein and Maxwell, to deliver transparency and accountability for the American people and for survivors,” Rep. James Comer, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement.

For months, the Clintons resisted subpoenas from the committee, but House Republicans — with support from a few Democrats — had advanced criminal contempt of Congress charges to a potential vote this week. It threatened the Clintons with the potential for substantial fines and even prison time if they had been convicted.

Even as the Clintons bowed to that pressure, the negotiating between GOP lawmakers and attorneys for the Clintons was marked by distrust as they wrangled over the details of the deposition. They agreed to have the closed-door depositions transcribed and recorded on video, Comer said.

But the belligerence is likely to only grow as Republicans relish the opportunity to grill longtime political foes under oath.

Clinton, like a number of other high-powered men, had a well-documented relationship with Epstein in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He has not been accused of wrongdoing in his interactions with the late financier.

Both Clintons have said they had no knowledge that Epstein was sexually abusing underage girls.

The Clintons initially argued the subpoenas for their testimony were invalid and offered to submit sworn declarations on their limited knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. But as Comer threatened to proceed with contempt of Congress charges, they began looking for an off-ramp.

Both Clintons have remained highly critical of how Comer has handled the Epstein investigation and argue that he is more focused on bringing them in for testimony rather than holding the Trump administration accountable for how it has handled the release of its files on Epstein.

Still, the threat of a vote on contempt charges raised the potential for Congress to use one of its most severe punishments against a former president for the first time. Historically, Congress has shown deference to former presidents. None has ever been forced to testify before lawmakers, although a few have voluntarily done so.

TTC CEO announces phased opening of Eglinton Crosstown LRT beginning on Feb. 8

TTC CEO Mandeep Lali made the Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening announcement during a board meeting on Tuesday.

breaking

30m ago

You may qualify for a refund after Monday's GO train derailment. Here's how to get one

Monday's GO train derailment likely felt like a huge waste of time and money for thousands of commuters. You'll never get your time back, but you could get your money back by way of a refund from Metrolinx. The...

22m ago

Vehicle stuck in Queens Quay tunnel, shuttle buses replacing streetcars

A vehicle is stuck in the Queens Quay streetcar tunnel leading to Union Station, according to the TTC. There is no streetcar service between Queen Quay West at Lower Spadina and Union Station on both...

2m ago

Billionaire Frank Stronach's sex assault trial delayed as defence deals with new info

TORONTO — The Toronto sexual assault trial of Canadian auto parts magnate Frank Stronach was delayed Tuesday as his lawyer requested more time to handle a recent influx of materials related to the case. Stronach's...

1h ago

