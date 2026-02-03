India’s Modi praised for U.S. trade deal as opposition questions impact on agriculture

FILE-U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands before their meeting at Hyderabad House, Feb. 25, 2020, in New Delhi, India. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Rajesh Roy, The Associated Press

Posted February 3, 2026 6:45 am.

Last Updated February 3, 2026 10:10 am.

Indian lawmakers from the ruling coalition praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for striking a deal with the U.S. that seeks to reduce tariffs on Indian goods, while the opposition raised questions on the impact on sensitive sectors such as agriculture.

President Donald Trump on Monday announced he plans to reduce import tariff on India, six months after imposing steep taxes to punish New Delhi for its unabated purchase of Russian oil that he claimed helped fuel Moscow’s war machine against Ukraine.

In a social media post, Trump said Modi has agreed to stop purchasing Russian oil, though the Indian government remained tight-lipped if this was the case.

U.S. promises to reduce tariffs on India

Trump said he would bring down the tariffs from 25 per cent to 18 per cent in return for India agreeing to stop Russian crude purchases. New Delhi will also start to reduce its import taxes on U.S. goods to zero and buy $500 billion worth of American products, Trump said.

“This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Monday.

Modi posted on X that he was “delighted” by the announced tariff reduction and that Trump’s “leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity.” There has been no word beyond this from the Indian side on the scale and scope of the trade deal.

Penal tariff for Russian oil purchases to go

Trump didn’t categorically mention if he will remove the additional 25 per cent tariff on India for purchase of Russian crude, but a spokesman at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi late Monday confirmed that “the final tariff will be 18 per cent.”

This effectively means that the penal tariff will be dropped, in a respite for Indian exporters who had been facing the heat due to a combined steep tariff as high as 50 per cent.

India emerged as the second-largest buyer of discounted Urals, upsetting Washington. India has previously stated that its energy purchases were guided by market conditions and needs of 1.4 billion people but never made it clear if it will reduce or stop Russian purchases.

Opposition makes a stir in Parliament over agriculture

Opposition political parties are demanding Modi come clear on the trade deal as it will impact sensitive sectors such as agriculture. They disrupted the proceedings at the lower house, which was adjourned for the day.

While the U.S. has been seeking greater market access and zero tariff on almost all its exports, India has in the past opposed throwing open sectors such as agriculture and dairy, which employ a bulk of the country’s population.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooker Rollings on X thanked Trump for taking care of American farmers, saying the deal will help export more American farm products to India’s massive market, lifting prices and pumping cash into rural America.

In 2024, U.S. agriculture trade deficit with India was $1.3 billion.

Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said Tuesday that sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy have been protected in the deal.

“India has got the best deal in comparison to the countries in the neighbourhood. Going forward the relationship between India and the U.S. will strengthen further,” Goyal said. “I can assure 1.4 billion people of India that this is a deal that will protect the interests of every Indian and the sensitive sectors.”

Analysts urge caution

A senior official at India’s Finance Ministry, Arvind Shrivastava, said Tuesday that the trade deal will “further expand and deepen trade between two of the largest economies of the world.”

He said it will create more opportunities for India’s labour-intensive and manufacturing sectors in the U.S. market and give impetus to mutually beneficial collaboration in high and advanced technology sectors.

An Indian trade analyst, Ajay Srivastava, cautioned India shouldn’t rush to celebrate Trump’s trade announcement.

What products are covered, what the timelines are and whether India has agreed to zero tariffs and zero nontariff barriers, especially in sensitive areas like agriculture, needs to be clarified, he added.

Reaching $500 billion worth of imports of American goods would require at least two decades as the present imports are just about $50 billion, Srivastava said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Billionaire Frank Stronach's sex assault trial delayed as defence deals with new info

TORONTO — The Toronto sexual assault trial of Canadian auto parts magnate Frank Stronach was delayed Tuesday as his lawyer requested more time to handle a recent influx of materials related to the case. Stronach's...

9m ago

Near‑disaster on QEW: Car flies over guardrail, wedged in trees above highway

A 23‑year‑old woman walked away without injuries last week after her vehicle vaulted over a guardrail on an icy Niagara Falls ramp and became wedged in a cluster of trees, preventing it from tumbling...

3h ago

Derailed train removed from tracks, GO Transit running modified service Tuesday

GO Transit is operating on a modified service on Tuesday after a train derailed Monday morning, taking multiple transit lines out of service and causing commuter chaos. Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay...

3h ago

A timeline of key events leading up to Frank Stronach's Toronto sexual assault trial

Canadian business tycoon Frank Stronach is set to face the first of two sexual assault trials on Tuesday. The founder of the auto parts giant Magna, now in his 90s, will stand trial in Toronto before a...

9m ago

Top Stories

Billionaire Frank Stronach's sex assault trial delayed as defence deals with new info

TORONTO — The Toronto sexual assault trial of Canadian auto parts magnate Frank Stronach was delayed Tuesday as his lawyer requested more time to handle a recent influx of materials related to the case. Stronach's...

9m ago

Near‑disaster on QEW: Car flies over guardrail, wedged in trees above highway

A 23‑year‑old woman walked away without injuries last week after her vehicle vaulted over a guardrail on an icy Niagara Falls ramp and became wedged in a cluster of trees, preventing it from tumbling...

3h ago

Derailed train removed from tracks, GO Transit running modified service Tuesday

GO Transit is operating on a modified service on Tuesday after a train derailed Monday morning, taking multiple transit lines out of service and causing commuter chaos. Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay...

3h ago

A timeline of key events leading up to Frank Stronach's Toronto sexual assault trial

Canadian business tycoon Frank Stronach is set to face the first of two sexual assault trials on Tuesday. The founder of the auto parts giant Magna, now in his 90s, will stand trial in Toronto before a...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Three Alberta junior hockey players killed in crash south of Calgary

A community south of Calgary is left grieving after three members of their junior hockey team were killed in a crash on their way to practice. Phoenix Phillips reports.

3h ago

2:06
GO Transit operating modified schedule on Tuesday

GO Transit says it's running on a special schedule today after a train derailment on Monday threw the morning commute into chaos across the network.

1h ago

2:42
Sexual assault trial for Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach set to begin in Toronto

Billionaire business mogul Frank Stronach is about to stand trial for over a dozen sexual assault charges. Shauna Hunt with more from the Toronto courthouse, where some of the allegations date back 5 decades.

14h ago

2:35
Parents give TDSB supervisor failing grade for removing class size cap

TDSB trustees chose to cap class sizes at 32 students in grades 4 to 8 last March. The provincially-appointed supervisor has since removed the cap, leaving parents and educators worried. Mark McAllister explains.

17h ago

1:57
GO train derailed near Union Station

GO train users' commute into the downtown core – de-railed – while crews work to move a disabled train near Union station. Afua Baah has the details on what caused the train to go off track.

18h ago

More Videos