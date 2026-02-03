McGuinty: Ottawa remains opposed to acquiring nuclear weapons

OTTAWA — Defence Minister David McGuinty says Canada remains opposed to acquiring nuclear weapons, despite a suggestion from a former head of the military that Ottawa should not rule it out.

McGuinty says Canada signed international treaties explicitly opposed to the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The minister, who spoke to reporters on his way into a cabinet meeting, said Canada will continue to focus on rebuilding the military and producing conventional weapons.

Former chief of the defence staff Wayne Eyre suggested at an event in Ottawa on Monday that Canada shouldn’t altogether rule out acquiring nuclear weapons.

The Globe and Mail reported Eyre said Canada may never have true strategic independence without its own nuclear deterrent.

But the retired general also said nuclear weapons are not something the country should acquire at the moment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2026.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press