Man struck by vehicle in North York, critically injured

A man has been rushed to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in North York on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Steeles Avenue West and Petrolia Road, near Keele Street, just after 8:15 a.m.

Toronto police say paramedics transported the pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their age is not yet known.

680 NewsRadio reports that the driver involved remained at the scene.

The area is closed to traffic.