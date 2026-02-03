Man struck by vehicle in North York, critically injured

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Steeles Avenue West and Petrolia Road on Feb. 3, 2026. (Sean Toussaint/CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted February 3, 2026 9:04 am.

Last Updated February 3, 2026 9:58 am.

A man has been rushed to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in North York on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Steeles Avenue West and Petrolia Road, near Keele Street, just after 8:15 a.m.

Toronto police say paramedics transported the pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their age is not yet known.

680 NewsRadio reports that the driver involved remained at the scene.

The area is closed to traffic.

