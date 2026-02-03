Toronto police continue appeal for help in finding 90-year-old man

Photo of 90-year-old Joseph Ng, who has been missing since January 29, 2026. TPS/HO

By Afua Baah

Posted February 3, 2026 6:20 pm.

It’s been nearly one week since 90-year-old Joseph Ng was last seen. There has been no major tip that has helped police find him, and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

“It’s been several days and with each day, that concern is growing,” said Const. Stephanie Miceli, spokesperson with the Toronto Police Service.

Ng was last seen wearing a beige coat, a red and black striped vest, blue jeans and blue rubber walking shoes on January 29.

He was spotted just before midnight somewhere near Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East and may be driving a greyish-blue Toyota Corolla with Ontario licence plate DCKX933.

“He could be on foot, he could be in that vehicle and that’s why we’re not really asking people to solely focus on the vehicle. We’re asking people to definitely keep an eye out on the vehicle and call us with any sightings of the vehicle,” said Miceli

Ng lives in Scarborough, but officers currently don’t have information on what led to him being in the Coxwell and Gerrard area on the night of January 29. He also has health conditions that require medication that he doesn’t have with him.

“In addition to the fact that he was not dressed for the weather at the time he was last seen,” said Miceli. “It has been very cold the last few days, and someone may try to seek shelter in a shed or a garage on somewhere else on someone’s property so we’re asking people to just be mindful of that and just check somewhere on their property that someone may seek shelter from the cold.”

Const. Miceli explained that a command post is generally set up when they have a precise location they can confirm where a missing person may be, but they can’t in this specific situation because Joseph was mobile.

“While we have a ‘last seen’ location of Coxwell and Gerrard, we don’t know 100 per cent if that’s where he still was at that time. So there wasn’t a command post because he was mobile whether on foot or in a vehicle.”

Police add that they are tracking surveillance video and speaking with businesses and residents in the area who could help move the investigation forward by helping track his movements from the last spot he was seen. 

“The public has been really good in investigations like this in the past. We know that they’ve helped us in similar situations before with other missing people and they call in a tip and that’s the information that helps us locate somebody, so we really want the public to help us in this investigation and help Joseph reunite with his family,” added Miceli.

Anyone with information that can help police find Joseph is asked to call 42 division.

