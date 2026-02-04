2026 NHL draft prospect Gavin McKenna facing assault charges

Canada forward Gavin McKenna (9) controls the puck during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship bronze medal game against Finland, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 4, 2026 6:21 pm.

Last Updated February 4, 2026 6:32 pm.

Canadian hockey player Gavin McKenna, a top prospect for the 2026 NHL draft, is facing assault charges.

McKenna, a freshman at Penn State, has been charged with aggravated assault by police in State College, Pa.

He’s also charged with misdemeanour simple assault, disorderly conduct, engaging in fighting and harassment.

The incident date listed in the filing is Jan. 31. The criminal complaint was filed Feb. 4 by State College police.

McKenna, 18, of Whitehorse, Yukon, spent three seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Medicine Hat Tigers before committing to Penn State. This season, McKenna has 11 goals and 21 assists with the Nittany Lions.

McKenna has also played for Canada twice at the world junior hockey championship.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

At least 10 people injured in multi-vehicle Brampton collision

Multiple people have been injured in a collision that involved a Brampton Transit bus Wednesday afternoon. Peel police say they were called to Queen Street and Hansen Road in Brampton just before 3...

1h ago

Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris crashes during big air training

Canada opened competition at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on Wednesday with a win in mixed doubles curling, while concern grew after snowboarder Mark McMorris crashed during big air...

16m ago

Toronto council votes to allow 6 a.m. alcohol service during Winter Olympics

Toronto city council has voted in favour of allowing bars, cafés and restaurants to begin serving alcohol at 6 a.m. during the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics — a temporary measure aimed at helping...

3h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Olympics: Thursday Feb. 5 The Canadian women's hockey team will face off against Finland in their first game of the Winter Olympics as the preliminary rounds continue. CURLING Mixed Doubles:...

2h ago

Top Stories

At least 10 people injured in multi-vehicle Brampton collision

Multiple people have been injured in a collision that involved a Brampton Transit bus Wednesday afternoon. Peel police say they were called to Queen Street and Hansen Road in Brampton just before 3...

1h ago

Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris crashes during big air training

Canada opened competition at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on Wednesday with a win in mixed doubles curling, while concern grew after snowboarder Mark McMorris crashed during big air...

16m ago

Toronto council votes to allow 6 a.m. alcohol service during Winter Olympics

Toronto city council has voted in favour of allowing bars, cafés and restaurants to begin serving alcohol at 6 a.m. during the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics — a temporary measure aimed at helping...

3h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Olympics: Thursday Feb. 5 The Canadian women's hockey team will face off against Finland in their first game of the Winter Olympics as the preliminary rounds continue. CURLING Mixed Doubles:...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

6:47
'This is reprehensible': Toronto parents call out turmoil at public school

Grade 7 parent and co-chair of the Parent Council Jenn Engels spoke to Breakfast Television on the ongoing staffing changes at a Toronto public school.

9h ago

1:04
GO train delays continue days after derailment

As GO Transit staff work around the clock to repair damage caused by an earlier derailment, Metrolinx officials say reduced rail services are expected to be in place through the Wednesday morning commute at least.

9h ago

2:58
Cold returns this weekend

The cold weather returns this weekend after a bit of snow at the end of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

23h ago

4:39
Teachers and parents rally after TDSB upheaval at Bowmore Road School

Multiple teachers either fired or suspended at the east end school after concerns were raised with changes to learning models and overall safety. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

3:09
Eglinton Crosstown to officially open Sunday February 8th

After years of delay and billions in cost overruns, the TTCs line 5 will open with free rides on Sunday.  As Alan Carter reports, the TTC is phasing in service as it works out any potential problems.

February 3, 2026 6:24 pm EST EST

More Videos