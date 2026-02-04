Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris crashes during big air training

Medical personnel stretcher Canada's Mark McMorris off after crashing during a snowboard big air training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 4, 2026 5:39 pm.

Last Updated February 4, 2026 6:33 pm.

Canada opened competition at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on Wednesday with a win in mixed doubles curling, while concern grew after snowboarder Mark McMorris crashed during big air training in Livigno.

McMorris was taken off the big air course on a stretcher Wednesday night following the crash, and his condition was not immediately known. The Canadian Olympic Committee said the Regina native was being attended to by Canada Snowboard staff and that an update would follow.

The 32-year-old McMorris is competing in his fourth Olympic Games and had been preparing for Thursday night’s big air qualifying. Big air riders launch off a ramp built on scaffolding that rises more than 50 metres above the course.

McMorris has won all three of his Olympic medals in slopestyle and owns four X Games gold medals in big air. He suffered life-threatening injuries in 2017 after crashing into a tree during a backcountry ride and has since competed with a rod in his leg, a plate in his arm and another in his jaw.

Last month, McMorris said he was feeling healthy heading into the first Olympics of his 30s.

“I’ve been feeling pretty good, staying strong and putting quite a bit of effort in the gym to build a robust frame,” he said. “Because what we do can be a little tricky at times on the body.”

The Milan Cortina Olympics officially get underway Friday with a multi-site opening ceremony.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

At least 10 people injured in multi-vehicle Brampton collision

Multiple people have been injured in a collision that involved a Brampton Transit bus Wednesday afternoon. Peel police say they were called to Queen Street and Hansen Road in Brampton just before 3...

1h ago

2026 NHL draft prospect Gavin McKenna facing assault charges

Canadian hockey player Gavin McKenna, a top prospect for the 2026 NHL draft, is facing assault charges. McKenna, a freshman at Penn State, has been charged with aggravated assault by police in...

18m ago

Toronto council votes to allow 6 a.m. alcohol service during Winter Olympics

Toronto city council has voted in favour of allowing bars, cafés and restaurants to begin serving alcohol at 6 a.m. during the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics — a temporary measure aimed at helping...

3h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Olympics: Thursday Feb. 5 The Canadian women's hockey team will face off against Finland in their first game of the Winter Olympics as the preliminary rounds continue. CURLING Mixed Doubles:...

2h ago

Top Stories

At least 10 people injured in multi-vehicle Brampton collision

Multiple people have been injured in a collision that involved a Brampton Transit bus Wednesday afternoon. Peel police say they were called to Queen Street and Hansen Road in Brampton just before 3...

1h ago

2026 NHL draft prospect Gavin McKenna facing assault charges

Canadian hockey player Gavin McKenna, a top prospect for the 2026 NHL draft, is facing assault charges. McKenna, a freshman at Penn State, has been charged with aggravated assault by police in...

18m ago

Toronto council votes to allow 6 a.m. alcohol service during Winter Olympics

Toronto city council has voted in favour of allowing bars, cafés and restaurants to begin serving alcohol at 6 a.m. during the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics — a temporary measure aimed at helping...

3h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Olympics: Thursday Feb. 5 The Canadian women's hockey team will face off against Finland in their first game of the Winter Olympics as the preliminary rounds continue. CURLING Mixed Doubles:...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

6:47
'This is reprehensible': Toronto parents call out turmoil at public school

Grade 7 parent and co-chair of the Parent Council Jenn Engels spoke to Breakfast Television on the ongoing staffing changes at a Toronto public school.

9h ago

1:04
GO train delays continue days after derailment

As GO Transit staff work around the clock to repair damage caused by an earlier derailment, Metrolinx officials say reduced rail services are expected to be in place through the Wednesday morning commute at least.

9h ago

2:58
Cold returns this weekend

The cold weather returns this weekend after a bit of snow at the end of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

23h ago

4:39
Teachers and parents rally after TDSB upheaval at Bowmore Road School

Multiple teachers either fired or suspended at the east end school after concerns were raised with changes to learning models and overall safety. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

3:09
Eglinton Crosstown to officially open Sunday February 8th

After years of delay and billions in cost overruns, the TTCs line 5 will open with free rides on Sunday.  As Alan Carter reports, the TTC is phasing in service as it works out any potential problems.

February 3, 2026 6:24 pm EST EST

More Videos