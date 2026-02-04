Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris crashes during big air training

Canada opened competition at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on Wednesday with a win in mixed doubles curling, while concern grew after snowboarder Mark McMorris crashed during big air training in Livigno.

McMorris was taken off the big air course on a stretcher Wednesday night following the crash, and his condition was not immediately known. The Canadian Olympic Committee said the Regina native was being attended to by Canada Snowboard staff and that an update would follow.

The 32-year-old McMorris is competing in his fourth Olympic Games and had been preparing for Thursday night’s big air qualifying. Big air riders launch off a ramp built on scaffolding that rises more than 50 metres above the course.

McMorris has won all three of his Olympic medals in slopestyle and owns four X Games gold medals in big air. He suffered life-threatening injuries in 2017 after crashing into a tree during a backcountry ride and has since competed with a rod in his leg, a plate in his arm and another in his jaw.

Last month, McMorris said he was feeling healthy heading into the first Olympics of his 30s.

“I’ve been feeling pretty good, staying strong and putting quite a bit of effort in the gym to build a robust frame,” he said. “Because what we do can be a little tricky at times on the body.”

The Milan Cortina Olympics officially get underway Friday with a multi-site opening ceremony.