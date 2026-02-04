Equipment issues causing delays on Lakeshore West, East GO lines

Both the Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East lines are experiencing delays due to equipment issues, GO transit reported Wednesday evening.

On the Lakeshore East line, the transit agency said there was an equipment issue west of Rouge Hill GO and trains may experience delays up to 30 minutes and service modifications were possible.

The Durham College Oshawa GO 18:39 train to Union Station train will begin at Pickering GO due to the issue but the next train scheduled to depart at 19:39 would be making all stops, according to GO Transit.

A similar equipment problem was reported on the Lakeshore West line, affecting the 16:42 Union Station to Hamilton GO Centre train just west of Mimico GO. The 17:12 train on the same route is currently stopped due to the issue.

Repair personnel are currently on the scene of both issues. No further details have been provided.

GO Transit is still operating on a modified schedule after a train derailed on Monday morning. The reduced service was expected to continue on Thursday.

It’s unknown if this equipment issued is related to the signal repairs still ongoing at Union Station.