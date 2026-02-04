Equipment issues causing delays on Lakeshore West, East GO lines

GO transit logo. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 4, 2026 6:46 pm.

Last Updated February 4, 2026 6:48 pm.

Both the Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East lines are experiencing delays due to equipment issues, GO transit reported Wednesday evening.

On the Lakeshore East line, the transit agency said there was an equipment issue west of Rouge Hill GO and trains may experience delays up to 30 minutes and service modifications were possible.

The Durham College Oshawa GO 18:39 train to Union Station train will begin at Pickering GO due to the issue but the next train scheduled to depart at 19:39 would be making all stops, according to GO Transit.

A similar equipment problem was reported on the Lakeshore West line, affecting the 16:42 Union Station to Hamilton GO Centre train just west of Mimico GO. The 17:12 train on the same route is currently stopped due to the issue.

Repair personnel are currently on the scene of both issues. No further details have been provided.

GO Transit is still operating on a modified schedule after a train derailed on Monday morning. The reduced service was expected to continue on Thursday.

It’s unknown if this equipment issued is related to the signal repairs still ongoing at Union Station.

Top Stories

At least 10 people injured in multi-vehicle Brampton collision

Multiple people have been injured in a collision that involved a Brampton Transit bus Wednesday afternoon. Peel police say they were called to Queen Street and Hansen Road in Brampton just before 3...

1h ago

2026 NHL draft prospect Gavin McKenna facing assault charges

Canadian hockey player Gavin McKenna, a top prospect for the 2026 NHL draft, is facing assault charges. McKenna, a freshman at Penn State, has been charged with aggravated assault by police in...

19m ago

Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris crashes during big air training

Canada opened competition at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on Wednesday with a win in mixed doubles curling, while concern grew after snowboarder Mark McMorris crashed during big air...

17m ago

Toronto council votes to allow 6 a.m. alcohol service during Winter Olympics

Toronto city council has voted in favour of allowing bars, cafés and restaurants to begin serving alcohol at 6 a.m. during the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics — a temporary measure aimed at helping...

3h ago

