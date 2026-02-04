Signal repairs near Union Station ongoing, reduced GO Transit train service continuing on Thursday: Metrolinx

As GO Transit staff work around the clock to repair damage caused by an earlier derailment, Metrolinx officials say reduced rail services are expected to be in place through the Wednesday morning commute at least.

By Nick Westoll

Posted February 4, 2026 12:38 pm.

Last Updated February 4, 2026 1:32 pm.

While Metrolinx officials say GO Transit crews have mostly fixed tracks damaged during an earlier derailment, ongoing signal work means reduced train service will continue on Thursday.

According to a Wednesday morning statement issued by the provincial transportation agency, GO Transit personnel are still on site working just west of Union Station.

“The majority of the necessary track repairs are completed with (the) remaining work related to the signal system, which sustained significant damage,” the statement said.

“Those repairs will take longer to complete, and at this stage we expect the impacts to extend into tomorrow (Thursday).”

The statement said delays were reported during Wednesday morning’s commute due to high passenger volumes and reduced schedules, but “service has been steady,” and additional trips were added on the Lakeshore East, Lakeshore West and Milton GO Transit train lines.

It’s unclear if additional service will be put in place on Wednesday.

CityNews asked Metrolinx officials for an on-camera interview to discuss the ongoing situation, but a response wasn’t received as of Wednesday afternoon.

It was just after 8:15 a.m. on Monday when Metrolinx staff confirmed a rear passenger car of a Kitchener-bound GO Transit train derailed. They said the train was moving at low speed when it “experienced an issue that caused the rear of the train to come off the track and make contact with a track switch.” The train was removed from the affected area on Tuesday.

There were no reports of injuries during the incident.

An investigation into the cause of the derailment, officials said, is ongoing.

Here’s how GO Transit and UP Express trains are currently operating

As of Wednesday morning, here are the current GO Transit and UP Express train intervals in place:

  • Barrie line: 30-minute morning and afternoon peak service
  • Kitchener line: 30-minute morning and afternoon peak service, 60-minute off-peak service
  • Lakeshore East line: 15-to-30-minute morning and afternoon peak service, 60-minute off-peak service
  • Lakeshore West line: 15-to-30-minute morning and afternoon peak service, 60-minute off-peak service
  • Milton line: 30-minute morning and afternoon peak service
  • Richmond Hill line: 60-minute morning and afternoon peak service
  • Stouffville line: 30-minute morning and afternoon peak service
  • UP Express: Normal 15-minute service

GO Transit crews can be seen fixing track and signal infrastructure just west of Union Station in downtown Toronto on Wednesday.
GO Transit crews can be seen fixing track and signal infrastructure just west of Union Station in downtown Toronto on Wednesday. CITYNEWS / Erica Natividad
A GO Transit train passes crews digging underneath tracks just west of Union Station in downtown Toronto after a derailment on Feb. 2, 2026.
A GO Transit train passes crews digging underneath tracks just west of Union Station in downtown Toronto after a derailment on Feb. 2, 2026. CITYNEWS
