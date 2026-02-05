1 injured, 2 arrested in stabbing at Bathurst and Steeles apartment building

Toronto police at the scene of a stabbing on Bathurst Street near Steeles Avenue on Feb. 5, 2026. (Bryan Carey/CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted February 5, 2026 7:34 am.

Last Updated February 5, 2026 8:48 am.

Toronto police have arrested two people following a stabbing inside an apartment building that left a man with serious injuries in North York.

Police were called to the building on Bathurst Street near Steeles Avenue West just before 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with a stab wound. Paramedics transported him to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a woman in her 20s and man in his 40s have been arrested.

The relationship between the man stabbed and the suspects is not yet known.

