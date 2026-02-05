Supreme Court to hear long-running case about Air Canada’s advertised pricing

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear arguments on a class-action lawsuit that alleged Air Canada charged passengers more than the advertised ticket price.

The long-running case was brought forward by a consumer advocacy group and Montreal resident Michael Silas, who said the airline did not include all extra fees in the price listed online, violating a consumer protection law passed weeks before his ticket purchase in 2010.

Silas said he was charged $124 more in taxes, fees and surcharges than the fare price shown during the first step of the ticket-buying process on Air Canada’s website.

In a ruling last year, the Quebec Court of Appeal ordered Air Canada to pay passengers more than $10 million in damages in the case.

The Court of Appeal said Air Canada showed “ignorance and laxity” when the airline concluded it was exempt from a provincial Consumer Protection Act provision because air transport generally falls under federal jurisdiction.

Both sides were granted permission to appeal to the Supreme Court, though no hearing date has yet been set.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2026.

Top Stories

7 TPS officers, retired officer charged in police corruption, organized crime investigation

Seven Toronto police officers and a retired officer have been charged in an investigation into police corruption and organized crime that includes conspiracy to commit murder, shootings, extortion and...

25m ago

Toronto police chief vows full accountability as officers charged in 'violent' criminal network probe

Toronto's police chief is assuring members of the public that the officers facing numerous charges in a scathing and extensive investigation into a criminal network linked to violent crimes will be held...

44m ago

Bitter cold snaps back: Toronto, GTA facing brutal -30 wind chills this weekend

Toronto is bracing for a sharp plunge back into deep winter as a surge of Arctic air and powerful northwest winds sweep across the region Friday night into Saturday, sending temperatures and wind chills...

5h ago

Canada‑wide warrant issued for man accused of sexually assaulting girl under 16

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are asking for the public's help locating a 64‑year‑old man wanted on a Canada‑wide warrant after a sexual assault investigation involving a victim under the age of 16. Investigators...

1h ago

