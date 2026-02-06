Actor Timothy Busfield indicted in New Mexico on 4 counts of sexual contact with a child

FILE - Timothy Busfield appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) 2020 Invision

By Morgan Lee, The Associated Press

Posted February 6, 2026 12:39 pm.

Last Updated February 6, 2026 3:10 pm.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — “West Wing” and “Field of Dreams” actor Timothy Busfield has been indicted by a grand jury on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child under age 13, a New Mexico prosecutor announced Friday.

The allegations are tied to Busfield’s work as a director on the set of the TV series “The Cleaning Lady” from 2022 to 2024.

Busfield has denied the allegations, initially filed in court by police, and a defense attorney on Friday said he would “fight these charges at every stage.”

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman announced the indictment in a social media post.

Busfield had turned himself in to authorities in January and was released from jail by a judge who found no pattern of criminal conduct or similar allegations involving children in Busfield’s past.

Larry Stein, an attorney for Busfield, did not comment directly on the sexual contact charge in the indictment but said the grand jury declined to endorse grooming charges sought by prosecutors. Prosecutors declined to comment on what accusations it brought before the grand jury.

Stein said in a statement that a detention hearing already “exposed fatal weaknesses in the state’s evidence — gaps that no amount of charging decisions can cure.”

“Mr. Busfield will fight these charges at every stage and looks forward to testing the State’s case in open court,” the statement said.

An investigator with the Albuquerque Police Department said a boy reported that Busfield touched his private areas over his clothing when he was 7 years old and again when he was 8, according to the initial criminal complaint from police. The boy’s twin told authorities he was also touched by Busfield, but he didn’t say anything right away because he didn’t want to get in trouble, the complaint said.

The indictment — filed Friday in state District Court — reiterates allegations that Busfield “touched or applied force to the intimate parts” of one of the boys on several occasions.

At a detention hearing last month, Busfield’s attorneys pointed out that the children initially said during interviews with police that Busfield didn’t touch them inappropriately. Busfield’s attorneys then accused the boys’ parents of coaching their children toward incriminating statements after the boys lost lucrative roles on the show.

But Assistant District Attorney Savannah Brandenburg-Koch has called evidence of abuse against Busfield strong and specific, with support from medical findings and the boys’ therapist. She also said witnesses expressed fear about potential retaliation and professional harm.

Prosecutors have outlined what they said was grooming behavior and abuse of power by Busfield over three decades.

In freeing Busfield on Jan. 20, state District Court Judge David Murphy said that while the crimes Busfield is accused of inherently are dangerous and involve children, prosecutors didn’t prove the public wouldn’t be safe if he’s released.

A grand jury indictment allows the case against Busfield to proceed toward possible trial without a preliminary courtroom hearing on evidence.

Busfield is best known for appearances on “The West Wing,” “Field of Dreams” and “Thirtysomething.”

Morgan Lee, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 Peel police officers suspended pending further investigation by York Regional Police

Three Peel Regional Police officers have been suspended pending further investigation by York Regional Police (YRP). YRP have been leading the ongoing investigation, Project South, that has already...

1h ago

Multiple schools investigated as police warn of online network targeting kids

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says it is investigating multiple schools in the area after repeated incidents of child exploitation in recent weeks. According to authorities, there is an...

4h ago

Metrolinx CEO apologizes for lengthy service disruptions following Monday's train derailment

Metrolinx President and CEO Michael Lindsay apologized on Friday after riders endured a difficult week of service disruptions following Monday's GO train derailment. CityNews reporter Mark McAllister...

3h ago

Police identify Kian Sam as 16-year-old killed in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy who was shot inside a Tim Hortons in Scarborough late Thursday afternoon has died in hospital. Officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road...

2h ago

Top Stories

3 Peel police officers suspended pending further investigation by York Regional Police

Three Peel Regional Police officers have been suspended pending further investigation by York Regional Police (YRP). YRP have been leading the ongoing investigation, Project South, that has already...

1h ago

Multiple schools investigated as police warn of online network targeting kids

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says it is investigating multiple schools in the area after repeated incidents of child exploitation in recent weeks. According to authorities, there is an...

4h ago

Metrolinx CEO apologizes for lengthy service disruptions following Monday's train derailment

Metrolinx President and CEO Michael Lindsay apologized on Friday after riders endured a difficult week of service disruptions following Monday's GO train derailment. CityNews reporter Mark McAllister...

3h ago

Police identify Kian Sam as 16-year-old killed in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy who was shot inside a Tim Hortons in Scarborough late Thursday afternoon has died in hospital. Officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:42
Ont. Premier Ford says he won't 'waste time' on inquiry into Eglinton LRT

Ahead of the phased opening of the long-awaited Eglinton Crosstown LRT, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he won't 'waste time' on an inquiry into why the light rail was overdue and overbudget.

4h ago

3:08
Light snow tomorrow, with frigid cold and strong winds on the way

Another taste of winter weather is on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:23
Historical plaque to commemorate infamous 1981 bathhouse raids in Toronto

45 years after police raided 4 gay bathhouses, setting off days of protests, the city will erect a plaque to commemorate the event. As Alan Carter reports, trusts between the police and the community remains fragile decades after the raids.

20h ago

2:10
Full GO train service set to resume Saturday: Metrolinx

After nearly a week of delays and cancellations, Metrolinx says full GO train service should resume on Saturday. Erica Natividad with the difficulty getting answers from the agency after a train derailed on Monday.

20h ago

3:04
7 Toronto police officers arrested in major corruption investigation

More than half a dozen Toronto police officers have been arrested in a major corruption investigation that began in York Region. Shauna Hunt with the explosive allegations involving shootings, drug trafficking and attempted murder.

20h ago

More Videos